Vidyamandir Students ace JEE Mains & Advanced yet again

Vidyamandir Classes, a name synonymous with IITJEE and NEET preparation is pleased to share the excellent results from JEE 2020 Advanced & Mains held in September. Vidyamandir Classes continued its 3 decade tradition of producing stellar results year after year. Till date Vidyamandir has produced over 17,000 IITians.

5 Vidyamandir students featured in Top 100, One of the 4 Zone toppers (East) was from Vidyamandir in JEE Advanced 2020. VMC students delivered the highest selection rate from JEE Mains to advanced.

VMC Students had also outshone their peers in JEE mains 2020 for which Results were declared on 11th September, 2020. 3 VMC Students featured in Top 10, 4 out of 24 Students who scored 100 percentile were from Vidyamandir. 6 Vidyamandir Students were state toppers from Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar and J&K. With these results

Overall 52 students scored 99.9 percentile or above and as many as 351 students scored 99 Percentile & above.

7 of our students featured in Top 75 in the country.

The VMC Pedagogy for best learning outcomes that has helped VMC students achieve the highest selection rate both for Engineering & Medical entrance exams.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Brij Mohan, Founder, Vidyamandir Classes added,” We are really proud of our students who have held the Vidyamandir Flag high proudly and produced some excellent results. We are confident of a very successful outcome for students in their lives ahead as well. We are committed to support our students in these last few crucial days to be able to identify the best college for their career. We would like to congratulate all students, teachers and the support staff who have worked very hard together and relentlessly pursued their goals. Our students’ dreams are our dreams and it gives us immense joy to see them succeed in their lives”

“I joined Vidyamandir Classes in Class 9th and they took the responsibility of guiding me in terms of teaching, best material and also keeping me motivated throughout the 4 years. I give credit to my teachers, mentors, family and friends, who played a key role in pushing me towards betterment”, said Tushar Sethi (All India Rank 10 (Mains) & Delhi State Topper)

Another Topper Laksh Gupta (AIR 9 and Delhi State Topper – JEE Main) mentioned “My dream is to make my nation proud and I wanted to join the best college in the country. I used to dedicatedly study for 5-6 hours daily for JEE. I joined VMC in Class 11th in the regular classroom program batch and from there on, I was preparing with guidance from VMC”