Views of Dr. Bala Prabhakar, Dean, Shobhaben Pratapbhai Patel School of Pharmacy Technology Management, NMIMS on NIRF Ranking

“Happy to be ranked 11 in the NIRF rankings 2022 by the Ministry of Education. We are at the first position in private institutions and Deemed- to- be Universities and in second position in the state of Maharashtra in Pharmacy colleges. We are one of the youngest Deemed-to-be Universities and Pharmacy Schools to reach this milestone. This is made possible with the constant support of progressive management under the leadership of Honourable Chancellor Shri Amrish Bhai Patel and Dr Ramesh Bhat, Vice Chancellor of SVKM’s NMIMS. Rankings by NIRF, MOE helps students, parents and other stakeholders to understand the quality of the higher education institutions to make an informed decision. We place high importance on student centric, outcome-based learning and research to train employable socially responsible graduates to cater to the needs of the healthcare sector.

Our committed and highly qualified faculty leave no stone unturned to deliver contemporary content and conduct high quality and impactful research. Our well established academic processes ensure quality education to provide highly skilled manpower to the pharma and healthcare sector as a contribution to the economy.”