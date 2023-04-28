Vignan Online announces new admissions open for the 2023-24 batch

Guntur: April 2023; Vignan Online, the e-learning arm of Vignan Foundation for Science, Technology, and Research (Deemed-to-be University), one of the leading educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and a NAAC A+ University, has announced the commencement of their new academic session for 2023-2024 beginning this July for undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

The UGC-Entitled BBA & MBA Online Degree Programs offered by Vignan Online, which debuted in January 2022, are designed to satisfy the needs of contemporary learners worldwide. The online BBA program at Vignan offers three electives: Human Resources Management, Finance, and Marketing. A total of 13 electives available for the online MBA program makes Vignan Online an excellent choice for online MBA learners. These electives include HR Management, Finance, Marketing, Marketing & Finance, Marketing & HR Management, Finance and Human Resource Management, Operations Management, IT, Business Analytics, Banking & FinTech, Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Digital Marketing, and Healthcare & Hospital Management.

Vignan recently launched MCA and BCA programs for learners too. The BCA and MCA programs offer electives like Computer Science & Information Technology, and Data Science. The BCA program has been expanded with Cyber Security and Cloud Computing, while Full Stack Development has been added to MCA programs in addition to Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence.

Distance learners and working professionals can benefit from the flexibility of live sessions. The duration of the master’s program is two years, whereas the bachelor’s program is of three years.

Vignan Online CEO Srikant Nandigam said, “We look forward to welcoming our aspiring learners to Vignan, an institution with a 45-year history of academic excellence. Excellence and exuberance remain the core values of Vignan Online, where the faculty and students strive to give their best to the curricular, co-curricular, and extra-curricular activities year after year. One finds a balanced and healthy mix of cultural tradition and modernity in the ethos of Vignan. It strives to provide a stimulating active learning environment attracting young men and women with an exceptional desire to make a difference in the world.”

Vignan Online provides 20k+ additional courses like Coursera, edX, SWAYAM, and NPTEl; a user-friendly interactive web portal; professional career guidance from academic experts; and a Learner Support System, which is a dedicated team to answer the students’ queries & guide every individual throughout.