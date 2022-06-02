Vignan Online to host a webinar to discuss the importance of pursuing an Online MBA in Finance

Guntur 2nd June 2022: Online MBA programs are becoming increasingly popular in India due to the technological advances that facilitate online learning, and the ever-changing academic environment due to the pandemic. In addition to opening a variety of career opportunities in students’ chosen field of study, the Online MBA program also prepares them as experts in their chosen field. The rapid interest for an Online MBA has been renewed by the MBA in Finance program due to the growing demand for advanced business skills and managerial acumen.

Among the most sought-after degrees in an online MBA program in India, is a degree in finance. With an MBA in Finance, students can become not only management consultants but also financial advisors, business consultants, and domain experts as well. To discuss this further, Vignan Online, the Online arm of the Vignan Foundation for Science, Technology & Research (Deemed-to-be University), will host a webinar entitled “10 Reasons to Consider an Online MBA in Finance in 2022”.

The webinar will be held on 4th June from 11 am onwards. Interested ones can participate in the webinar by visiting the link – https://bit.ly/3anabwE

This webinar will feature renowned industry and finance expert Mr. Ritesh Arya, Director of Finance – Global Consulting at Oracle who will share his valuable insights on the current trends in MBA in Finance programs. He will also discuss how lucrative it is to pursue it online for versatile career growth. Additionally, the discussion will include topics such as financial planning, financial management, capital markets, advanced marketing, corporate & financial risk, investment strategies, and marketing.

Launched in January this year, Vignan Online has added 14 electives aligned with its MBA programs and 11 types of advanced certification programs to the current intake. The prominent ones include Advanced Certification in Strategy and Leadership, FinTech, Digital Marketing & E-Commerce, Data Science and Analytics, Advertising, Branding & Project Management, etc.