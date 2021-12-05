‘Vishleshan’ – The Annual Analytics Conclave of IIM Kashipur

Kashipur, Uttarakhand, 4th December 2021: Indian Institute of Management Kashipur hosted its first edition of ‘Vishleshan’ – Annual Analytics Conclave. The conclave witnessed the presence of various industry leaders from the Analytics domain. The conclave was held via the online platform Zoom and was streamed live on YouTube, keeping in view the pandemic situation around the globe. The theme of the conclave was ‘Analytics- Bridge Connecting the Present to the Future’.

The panel of distinguished speakers of the event included Mr. Deepak Sharma, Head of Analytics & Insights, at Google Operations Center; Mr. Vijoy Basu, Senior Director AI & Analytics at Cognizant, Mr. Vinamra Vikrem Vishen, VP of Customer Experience Analytics at ZEE5, Mr. Satya Shankar Mahapatra, Sr. Vice president- Risk and Analytics at Barclays, Mr. Anirban Bhattacharya, Practice Head, Data and Analytics at Tech Mahindra.

The speakers were posed with several questions on the recent trends and developments in IT and Analytics. The panelists were asked about how organizations have been able to apply analytics expertise to solve problems in different areas as the world grapples with COVID-19

Speaking on the Covid-19 challenges, Mr. Deepak remarked that we have seen both shades of negative and positive due to the pandemic, and digital is here to stay. It is big learning that we don’t need an office space to keep a business running. He further emphasized that it’s been a topsy turvy ride but it had a lot of learning here for us. Mr. Arinab started off by demystifying digital transformations. He elucidated digital is all about the customer, by the customer for the customer. Mr. Satya spoke about the requirement of good governance for the world of analytics.

Commencing by stating that “Customers will not come to us, we will have to go to them”, Mr. Vijoy Basu talked about the importance of Digital Transformation. When further asked about the importance of data in the current scenario he answered that leveraging data is at the heart of every strategy today.

Talking about how different industries have leveraged customer analytics to gauge the behavior of their end-users. Mr. Vinamra explicated that it always starts with the awareness funnel for the customer but the perception funnel needs to be integrated and optimized as well, think about the customer, they need to come back, the support journey also forms an essential part of the entire process flow. The panelists provided a general overview on the broad concept of digital transformation- touching upon issues as well as on the role of analytics in transforming the future.

The students of IIM Kashipur showed great enthusiasm during the panel discussion. The discussions were made highly interactive through a healthy Q&A session between the panelists and students. The conclave successfully concluded on a high note.