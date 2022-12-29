VJIM Hyderabad, one of the oldest Business Schools in South India, opens applications for admission into MBA/PGDM

Hyderabad, December 29, 2022: Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management (VJIM), Hyderabad, an autonomous B-School, approved by AICTE with MBA Equivalence from AIU (Association of Indian Universities) opened applications for the PGDM 2023-25 Batch which is the 31st batch.

Programmes offered by VJIM, Hyderabad is PGDM in General, Marketing, Finance, HR, Operations & Business Analytics, Travel and Tourism and Media Management. Candidates can apply online, informed Dr Ch. S. Durga Prasad, Director VJIM in a press note issued in Hyderabad today.

The eligibility for the same is Bachelor’s Degree from a UGC-recognized university with minimum 50% Marks (45% in the case of SC/ST). Students graduating in 2023 can also apply.

The first step in applying for the PGDM at VJIM Hyderabad is the completion of an online application at https://apply.vjim.edu.in/

After reviewing the candidates’ applications, qualified candidates will be invited to participate in a personal interview with a faculty member of VJIM. The purpose of the interview is to gain a better understanding of the character, personality, expectations, motivations, and goals of the candidates.

The final decision regarding admission to VJIM’s programme will be based on a combination of work experience, employability, academic qualifications, English language skills, admission test scores, the Statement of Purpose (SoP) and interview results.

Admission results are generally communicated within 1 week after the interview. The programme is expected to start in late June or early July of 2023.

Scholarships: A Scholarship test will be conducted to evaluate the candidates who will receive scholarships based on their performance. The test will cover areas such as: Aptitude and Reasoning, Communication and Interpretation, General Knowledge and Awareness, etc.

VJIM which is among the best B-schools in India. It is Accredited by NBA and SAQS: It is one of the oldest B-Schools in South India and has a rich legacy of alumni. VJIM follows an industry centric approach with business leaders closely associated with the institute. It has been consistently ranked among the ‘Top 20 Private B Schools’ by various rating agencies.