VMC to conduct NAT test on 30th July 2023

Vidyamandir Classes (VMC), the nation’s leading institution and a hub for JEE (Main & Advanced), NEET preparation, is gearing to conduct its flagship test for Admission & Scholarships, National Admission Tests (NAT) on the 30th July 2023 through both offline and online modes in order to reward and encourage good students worldwide and elevating them towards academic growth.

This Test will give a significant boost to the preparation of JEE and NEET aspirants with Mentorship, Free Doubt Resolution, Motivational sessions from Founders & Top Faculty, and Free mock tests and practice school / board exams for current class final exams.

Students currently in Classes V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, & XI have the chance to take this test as a way to enroll in one of the many programs offered at Vidyamandir Classes, giving them a head start, access to scientifically designed Free Practice Tests, Mock Board Tests, a wide variety of E-study Material for the current class, and the chance to receive scholarships of up to 100%. Extra 10% concession will be provided on Tuition Fee to Girl students and to the children of school teachers.

“Building a solid foundation of scientific and technical knowledge and thus to prepare competent and motivated engineers and doctors is the primary motto of Vidyamandir Classes. The National Admission Test is targeted to provide an early start advantage for students to get more time to adapt to the quantum leap in the level of difficulty with ease. The emphasis is given on our programs which will enable students to imbibe the fundamental concepts of Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics/ Biology and on sharpening their analytical skills and parallel thinking process, making them capable to creatively solve complex and tricky problems by mere application of basic concepts.” Said Saurabh Kumar, Chief Academics Officer (CAO), Vidyamandir Classes

Students in grades V, VI, VII, and VIII will benefit from the National Admission Test’s Early Start advantage and help develop strong fundamentals that will give them an edge on other competitive tests like the IIT-JEE (Main & Advanced), NEET, NTSE, INSPIRE -KVPY, and Olympiads. Students will be prepared for scholastic and competitive assessments with early exposure to competitive exams, top-notch staff, and an all-encompassing teaching technique.

“Understanding students’ needs at different stages of their preparation has been the guiding force behind the teaching methodology at VMC. It is also the secret behind the success of our students in various National and International Level exams. VMC facilitates classes from highly experienced faculty with minimum experience of 10 years in the field of preparing students for competitive exams like JEE and NEET.” Said Mr. Abhishek Sharma, CBO, Vidyamandir Classes.

Candidates for the JEE and NEET who wish to attend the nation’s top engineering and medical schools should not miss this test. The top faculty members, including the VMC Founders, will participate in these classes and seminars.