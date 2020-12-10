Want your kids to learn fluent English at home? Here are the Top 5 platforms to learn English

English is a complicated, but popular language. It’s one of the most popular languages in the world, in fact, and it’s prevalent in many countries. Learning English has become now easy with the help of English learning apps. There are a myriad of apps out there that can help you learn as you go, all based on your level and your needs. Language learning from an early age helps children to pick up languages very fast. Hence we have curated a list of top 5 platforms to help your kids learn English at home.

1.Ocky Pocky

OckyPocky is India’s 1st interactive English learning app for preschool kids created by Whizkids. OckyPocky assists children with their English learning needs using Artificial Intelligence/Natural Learning Processing behind the screens. It provides collaborative learning in globalized platforms. Unlike other video apps, OckyPocky gives feedback and allows kids to build an early year vocabulary foundation with voice, video, and vernacular. OckyPocky caters primarily to non-English speaking families. The app engages more than 200,000 children in a month with kids learning 8-10 million words in 30 days.

WhizKids runs with a motto, “Skills That Matter”. With this as their philosophy, they help children develop creativity and logical reasoning besides English skills.

2. Duolingo

Duolingo is one of the best free English learning apps. It supports well over two dozen languages in total and English is one of them. Duolingo uses a fun method for teaching. You do a bunch of grammar and vocabulary lessons disguised as games. Thus, it’s a little more colorful and fun than the more serious apps like Mondly, Memrise, and others. The bite-size lessons also make it great for quick learning sessions over your lunch break. Duolingo lessons are made up of a range of activities and it adapts to the users learning style. The gamified learning system of the app helps you learn English quickly by just spending twenty minutes a day. Duolingo exercises are tailored to help users learn new words and vocabulary effectively.

3. Hello English

Hello English is a popular app for learning English. It lets you learn the language from 22 other languages. That should work for most people. The app features 475 lessons, offline support, a 10,000-word dictionary, and teachers to assist you. It also uses some fun teaching methods, like daily news, audio and video clips, and even ebooks. People seem to really like this one and it worked well during our testing. The subscriptions are also fairly reasonably priced. It also uses some fun teaching methods, like daily news, audio and video clips, and even ebooks. Hello English app addresses all the English learning needs of learners in a fun and safe environment.

4. Memrise

Memrise is one of the most powerful and popular language learning apps. It supports a variety of languages and that includes English. Memrise is a community site and it uses a lot of different teaching methods. That includes your basic vocabulary and grammar lessons along with games, conversational English, a pronunciation guide, and a lot more. It even has offline support. It’s a little more expensive than most. However, there is enough content here to keep you busy for a long time. Mondly is another app with support for English that works pretty well. Memrise designs English lessons for beginners to get you to speak English as quickly and confidently as possible. Each lesson gives you the speaking practice that so many need. Each learning sessions are short that you complete every day, so you can always find time for some practice either at home or on the go.

5. Drops

Drops let users learn languages through illustrations. The app focuses on vocabulary training through simple, fast-paced games using mnemonic (a memory device that helps in information retention and retrieval) images. The seamless graphics and micro animations along with the pleasant in-app sounds suck help create an immersive learning experience. Drops can also distinguish between American English and British English. There are no words to be typed or commands to be fed in. A few taps and swipes are all it takes to navigate through it.