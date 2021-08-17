What is right brain education? Why is it important ? – A complete guide

In this era of radically competitive education, the stress of academics often blemishes the scope for imagination. Kids are subdued under the burden of their textbooks, and holistic development is just a distant dream. Do you want an integrated curriculum to foster a compassionate and creative attitude for your little one? Then, opt for Right Brain Education and nurture a whole new side of your little bundle of joy!

The human brain is a mysteriously complex organ that is responsible for running bodily functions. The left brain is the logical side and known to be responsible for consciousness, data processing, linguistic functions, and factual aspects. Whereas, the right brain is the image brain, which is known to process visual imagery, comprehend images, and make sense of what someone observes. Each side has a distinct personality. In the initial days of child development, left-brain skills are nurtured, but in this highly competitive world, only left brain skills don’t really suffice. Kids of the 21st century need an equally creative, emotional, and spontaneous mindset with a high acumen for problem-solving. That’s why in the left brain world, Right brain education is imperative.

What is right brain education?

Right brain education is a meticulous procedure to unlock the full potential of a kid’s brain. Through Right brain training, educators enable children to form more neural connections within the brain. With these extra neural connections, a child’s capacity of absorbing information can be enhanced. Undoubtedly, left-brain competency can be beneficial during competitions, tests, critical thinking, etc., but when the right brain is involved, and a whole-brain synergy is formed, magical things can happen. Wondering how? Let’s find out!

Why is Right brain education essential?

The right brain has occult capabilities to help children develop appreciable imagination, sensitivity, and creativity. Right brain functions at a relatively higher speed than the left brain. With the wonders of the right brain, a child can sponge up information, organize it through the left brain and then express or

communicate the response through the entire brain for the world to see. That’s why Right brain education has significant value.

Perks of starting early Right brain education

Children often have difficulties with conceptualization, spelling, creativity, short attention span, poor spatial understanding, hand-eye coordination, etc. With Right brain education, such skills can be enhanced. Right brain education can instill rich creativity, nurture sharp sensitivity, enhance developmental abilities, and hone many such marvellous skills. There are numerous perks of starting Right brain education early. These are listed as follows:

● The right brain is dominant between the ages of 0-3 as the right brain controls passive thinking via intuitive image function. This means that when you opt for Right brain education at the earlier stage, things that are once seen or heard can be recreated with an image and retained forever.

● Around the age of three, when linguistic and logical thinking advance, the dominance shifts from the right to left hemispheres.

● By seven years, the linguistic prowesses of children gain dominance. The learning capacities of adults are extremely limited, whereas kids have an open mind, which is why it is essential to start earlier when it comes to Right brain education. With Right brain education, children can decipher miraculous abilities such as:

● Speed reading

● Photographic memory

● Multiple languages

● Imaging Power

● Remarkable EQ

● Musical appreciation

● Mastery in processing abilities

● Better empathy

● Heightened intuition

● High-speed mass memorization

Redefining education with Tickle Right!

