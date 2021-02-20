Whistling Woods International Announces The First Round Of Entrance Exam Dates For August 2021 Intake

Whistling Woods International (WWI), Asia’s premier Film, Communication, and Creative Arts institute, has announced the dates for the first round of entrance examinations for its August 2021 intake.

WWI is accepting applications from film and media aspirants for its full-time degree, post-graduate and diploma courses for Filmmaking, Acting, Animation & Game Design, Media & Communication, Fashion Design, Music, Visual Communication Design and Event Management. The last date to register for the entrance exam is February 27, 2021. Following the registration, entrance exams are scheduled to take place on March 02-04, 2021.

The entrance examinations are for the following programmes: BSc/BA in Filmmaking with specialisations (Cinematography, Direction, Editing, Producing, Production Design, Sound Recording & Design and VFX); MA in Filmmaking with specialisations (Cinematography, Direction, Editing, Producing, Production Design, Sound Recording & Design and VFX); BA in Screenwriting; Integrated BSc/BA + PG Diploma in Animation with specialisations (2D Animation, 3D Animation, Comic Book Design, Game Design and Previsualisation); Integrated BSc/BA + PG Diploma in Game Design; BA in Acting; BA in Fashion Design; Integrated BA + PG Diploma in Visual Communication Design; BA in Music Production & Composition; BBA in Media & Communication; MBA in Media & Entertainment; BBA in Event Management; MBA in Event Management & Experiential Marketing; Adv. Diploma in Screenwriting; Adv. Diploma in Actingand Diploma in Screenwriting.

WWI offers degree,post-graduate and diploma programmes accredited by two of India’s leading academic institutes: Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD), with whom WWI have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding for furthering academic excellence and the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS),Asia’s oldest institute for professional social work education. All examinations will be conducted online to ensure the safety of applicants.

Rated as one of the top 10 film schools in the world by The Hollywood Reporter and awarded the Excellence in Creative & Performing Arts at the 6thFICCI Higher Education Excellence Awards, 2019, the institute has over 2500+ alumni successfully working with various media organisations, film production companies, and fashion houses in India and around the world. Offering an academic curriculum that combines theoretical knowledge with hands-on practical experience, along with state-of-the-art technology and infrastructure facilities and award-winning faculty, WWI produces globally qualified graduates in every field across the media and entertainment industries.

Students can visit www.whistlingwoods.net to fill the admission forms online or send in their application at admissions@whistlingwoods.netto undertake the entrance examinations.