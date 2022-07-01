WinPE and Dean of Kellogg School of Management discuss changing face of PE-VC and the advancement of women in the sector

Mumbai/New Delhi, 1 July 2022: What’s the future of PEVC in India and the world and how are women poised to play a role in it? All this and more were addressed at an event with Francesca Cornelli, Dean of Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management, organised by WinPE.

The event discussed changing the face of PEVC while focusing on advancing women’s careers in the sector. The event was hosted by WinPE, a pioneering not-for-profit that seeks to enhance gender diversity within investing and entrepreneurship, increasing the participation of women as investors, capital allocators and entrepreneurs. The event was co-hosted by the Kellogg Alumni Club of India, a community of alumni of the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

The Tête-à-tête with Francesca Cornelli took place at The Quorum in Mumbai and gathered women leaders from the PE-VC industry who deliberated upon the industry at length. Francesca Cornelli, Dean of Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management, is a widely respected and accomplished scholar with research in private equity, corporate governance, privatization, bankruptcy, IPOs and innovation policy. She has deep expertise in the unique and evolving pressures on business leaders in today’s increasingly global, disruptive business environment.

Francesca Cornelli, Dean of Kellog School of Management said “As with every other industry, private equity can benefit greatly from the new ideas and different points of view that gender diversity brings. It is inspiring to see an organization in India working to increase the participation of women as investors, capital allocators and entrepreneurs. The opportunities and difficulties are the same everywhere in the world, and therefore it is important to cooperate internationally (and especially between the US and India) to learn from each other what is the best way forward.”

The exclusive women-only event discussed the ongoing evolution in the private equity and venture capital sector. The business leaders exchanged notes on trends in the PEVC industry in India, the US, and Europe and the importance of finding the right talent and building teams with diverse perspectives to get the best performance.”

Nupur Garg, PE Investor, Independent Board Member, and Founder, WinPE, said, “As an industry forum, WinPE brings together stakeholders to set the diversity agenda and lead collective action to create gender balance in the investing ecosystem. We are glad that Kellogg School of Management recognises our efforts to drive gender equality in the PEVC industry. Discussions on bridging the gender gap and learning from each other is the best way to move things forward in a proactive manner.”

Guests from Mumbai’s business community, including Ambalika Banerjee from NIIF, Kshama Jain from Kedaara, Vibha Kagzi of ReachIvy.com, Deepika Gehani from Reliance Brands, Garima Garg from Samaa, Namrata Malu of EMGEE Group attended the event.