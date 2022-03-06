WooStudy, the world’s first AI powered Ed-Tech Marketplace enters India

New Delhi, March 6, 2022, Headquartered in New York, WooStudy, the world’s first AI-powered Ed-Tech Marketplace, today announced the launch of its operations in India. WooStudy was founded in 2019, with the vision to create a hassle-free online platform that connects students, counsellors, and universities, and helps simplify the entire admission process right from university/ course selection, filling of application and completion of admission formalities. Globally, over 10,000 students are already part of the platform, with thousands of courses from over 7500 active universities to choose from. Additionally, Woostudy has partnered with over 25 well known international universities, including the University of Waterloo, CUNY, University of the Potomac, Rowan University, Kalamazoo, Walsh, Morehead, Oklahoma City University, Colorado Mesa State, Santa Monica College, amongst others, to deliver hassle-free admission experiences. Given the strong uptick in receptiveness to online education in India, the company aims to onboard more than 1,00,000 students by 2024, with partnerships with over 5000+ universities and guidance from 500+ counsellors in the country.

The company was founded by Arif Khan, a distributed data technologist, with over 22 years of work experience with companies like Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Bloomberg, Maryam Khan, a serial entrepreneur and STEM teacher, with experience of working with several Fortune 500 companies, and Dinesh Mittal, a technology professional, with expertise in computer and decision sciences, and extensive experience in the hospitality industry and with technology startups.

“WooStudy is one-of-its-kind AI-enabled platform that capitalizes on Big Data and AI to automate the student university engagement process, right from career guidance, university selection to the actual admission, and provides a one-stop interactive solution for the three key players in the education eco-system – domestic and global educational institutes, counsellors, and aspiring students. We are really excited to bring this platform to India and create more learning and growth opportunities for students looking to fast-track their careers. We have a strong team in India, and we are certain that together we will be able to make WooStudy the most sought-after online aggregator platform for career guidance and growth opportunities,” said Dinesh Mittal, Co-Founder, WooStudy.

Nitish Seth, a seasoned professional with over 28 years of experience in the textile and hospitality industry, has been appointed as the Chief Strategy Officer for India, entrusted to deliver on the company’s growth targets for the market. He will be joined by Nikhil Nijhawan to head business development and strategic partnerships. With over 10 years of experience in the education sector, with a leading ed-tech company followed by an entrepreneurial venture in the counselling services business, Nikhil will be driving student and university engagements, and leading industry partnerships, critical for the company’s growth in India.

“We are really excited to partner with the global WooStudy team to bring this innovative platform to the students both domestic & international, counsellors and universities in India and overseas. We are confident that WooStudy will soon emerge as one of the most trusted marketplaces for this community. We have aggressive growth plans for the region, and are currently focused on building a strong team, strengthening our technology platform, and striking the right partnerships, critical for the company’s success in India,” said Nitish Seth, Chief Strategy Officer, WooStudy India.

The company has successfully raised $100K in its pre-seed round in February 2021, and is backed by Sputnik ATX, an Austin Texas-based venture capitalist fund. The company is currently present in the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Nigeria, Pakistan, amongst others.