World Astronomy Day- Orchids The International School, Nevta, organizes an astronomy exhibition

Jaipur, May 2023: Orchids The International School (OIS) Nevta, Jaipur, organized an Astronomy Exhibition in which students presented their models in astronomy. Students from grades 4 to 8 participated in this exhibition and presented their scientific art beautifully through models. Some of the models included the procedure of spacecraft, moon phases, celestial bodies, the earth’s revolution, the solar system, geostationary satellites, rocket satellites, solar and lunar eclipses, etc.

Parents who visited the exhibition were in awe of the models created by the students. Parents praised the children’s inventiveness and scientific approach and wished them the best of luck for their future.