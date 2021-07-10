World University of Design Celebrates Renowned Artist Naresh Kapuria A Presentation of Kapuria’s Artworks at the University

New Delhi, July 9th, 2021: Connoisseur of the creative field, World University of Design hosted an Artwork Presentation by the well renowned Artist Naresh Kapuria in University premises today at 11.45am. The artist himself was present on the occasion along with Art Critic Qazi Raghib.

The exquisite artwork is themed around the revered relationship between the teacher and the taught. Through his unique artwork, using burnt wood Kapuria has made a beautiful attempt at depicting the idea of how symbiotic a relationship between the professor and student is. As two entities, they both have a lot to give to each other, to learn from and to be of use to humanity so long as they coexist, they must be of significance to each other and the world around them must benefit from them.

On the occasion, Artist Naresh Kapuria quoted Kabir das’ doha, “Lakdi jal koyla bhai, aur koyla jal bhayo raakh; main paapan aisi jali, jo koyla bhai na raakh’ implying that even wood and charcoal on getting fully disintegrated are still of use, unlike humans who with a heart full of desire end up being of no use to anyone.”

An ecstatic Dr. Sanjay Gupta who felicitated the celebrated artist, shared his joy saying, “Art can speak things that can’t always be said with words. Through his craft Mr. Kapuria has helped us teachers evoke and validate our emotions and prompted us to see the world from a different point of view. I thank him for sharing his work which will inspire many generations of artists”

World University of Design in a short period has come to enjoy a special place amongst art, design and other creative industry enthusiasts for its zeal to recognize and identify pure talent in the related spheres. With the felicitation of Naresh Kapuria, the University has underscored its attraction among top artists of the country who are all connecting with the university.

About Naresh Kapuria: Born in 1952 at Delhi, Naresh Kapuria, whose work defies simple classification, learnt art by default during his working attachment at Triveni Kala Sangam. Primarily a self-taught artist, he gained exposure through a residency at the Wimbledon College of Art in London with Charles Wallace India Trust Award, that helped him evolve a style of his own that he has diligently developed further, working in multimedia and across art form domains.

A painter, sculptor, installation artist, designer, producer and curator, Naresh is a trendsetter. He enjoys working in mixed media and multiple art forms, involving collaboration between visual and performance artists. There is a raw earthy touch, with a hint of fun, in his work that brings the popular in an interface with the classical, the high end with accessible, and art with craft. Using a range of materials and found objects, he has created set designs, interactive performance art and exhibitions at various national and international cultural festivals. The innovative artist’s terra cotta works, theatrical experiments, fashion shows, paintings, rock gardens and other works are all fresh mutations from his inherited life patterns, rather than external or imitative derivations from outside. Kapuria’s art has been featured in over 50 solo and group shows and many collaborative projects. A participant at the 8th Triennale – India, where he also won an award, other laurels to his credit include the Prime Minister’s Award as Outstanding Environmental Artist, Artist of the Year Award by Sunday Mail Magazine and the Chevalier des Arts Letters awarded by the French government.

For more information on World University of Design (WUD), please visit : www.worlduniversityofdesign.ac.in