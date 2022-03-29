World University of Design opens its doors for 2022 Admissions

To conduct online Entrance Examination

World University of Design announces the advance round of entrance exam to be held on April 2nd, 2022 for various UG and PG programmes offered by the University.

Due to the upheaval caused during the pandemic years in the education sector with respect to the various timelines that could not fall in sync with one another, the university has decided to go online with their entrance examination so as to accommodate students’ schedules smoothly. “Keeping in mind the pressure on students owing to upcoming board examinations and various other national entrance examinations, we have planned to keep this round in an online mode”, said Ankit Garg (Head – Outreach & Admissions, World University of Design).

Since World University of Design is one of the oldest result sharing partners with CEED and UCEED, students with All India Ranks in CEED or UCEED can apply and directly appear in Portfolio cum interview rounds which are to be scheduled between April 6th to 15th, 2022. As he gears the university up for the new academic session going offline after two years of online teaching, Dr. Sanjay Gupta (Vice Chancellor, World University of Design) says, “It is our endeavour to make quality Design education available to students of India and allow them to hone their creative skills under the supervision of our expert faculty array. Design Graduates have a bright future and to avail every bit of talent from this cohort, WUD offers merit based scholarships to the All India rank holders in CEED and UCEED. Students can visit the University website to check its scholarship policy for 2022 intake.”

Undergraduate Degrees in the offing this year are Bachelor of Design (BDes), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Architecture (BArch), Bachelor of Arts (BA(Hons)) and Bachelor of Performing Arts (BPA) and Post Graduate Programmes are Master of Design (MDes), Master of Science (MSc), Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Visual Arts (MVA) and Master of Performing Arts (MPA). World University of Design also offers Diploma Programmes in Fashion Design, Graphic & Web Design, Photography, Professional Automotive Modeling, Painting, Disaster Resilient Planning & Design and Film Acting.

WUD is charged up and looks forward to a fruitful year of creativity, innovation and reaching new heights with a new batch of students.

World Design University (WUD) is India’s first university dedicated to educating students in the creative domain. Seated in the heart of the educational hub of India –Rajiv Gandhi Education City, Sonipat, Haryana – WUD plays the role of a harbinger of a revolution in the education system in India. It is the torchbearer of breaking stereotypical educational patterns and has facilitated the shift of studies pertaining to design from being solely vocation-oriented to academic-oriented; thereby offering substantiated degrees (under section 2(f) and 22(l) of the UGC Act) to its students instead of mere diplomas and certificates.