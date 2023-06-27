World University of Design presents INTERFACES

An Indo-European exhibition in association with Alliance Française

World University of Design, known for reinventing itself and pushing its own limits, brought forth INTERFACES, a HolzIndia presentation along with Alliance Française. The exhibition celebrates the transformative power of printmaking and showcases artworks by Indian, French and Belgian artists and is up for display until July 3rd, 2023 @ Alliance Francaise de Delhi.

To create awareness about the genre of Printmaking in Visual Arts as the new age sphere, WUD also organised a ‘Panel Discussion on Printmaking – Transformation in New India’, embellished with eminent artists as panelists including Ananda Moy Banerji, Kanchan Chander, Prayag Shukla, Prachi Sahasrabudhe and Seema Kohli along with Prof Rajan Fulari from WUD. This diverse group of panelists represented talented printmakers who have pushed the boundaries of the medium and contributed to the artistic landscape of New India.

Inaugurated by Mr. Stephane Alamir, Director of Alliance Française de Delhi, the exhibition features Indian artists Ananda Moy Banerji, Anita Das Chakracorty, Dattatraya Apte, Hemavathy Guha, Kanchan Chandar, Moti Zharotia, Prof. Rajan Shripad Fulari, Seema Kohli, Sushanta Guha, Dr. Sushma Yadav and Prof. V. Nagdas along with French Artist Olivier Deprez and Belgian Visual Artist Roby Comblain.

On the occasion Prof. Ranjan Shripad Fulari exclaimed, “We are honored to put together a platform that touches upon the Printmaking aspect that has evolved over the years and has now rejuvenated into a form that is changing dynamics and dimensions of the Visual Arts scene in India. I am glad to have with me such eminent panellists who have had enriching experience in India and abroad. I am very enthralled to share my views with them and am all ears to hear them out. There is so much to learn from here!”

Dr. Sanjay Gupta shared his views as, “This is a prestigious platform for connoisseurs of art and visual arts to align with. It is a pleasure to be here amongst such significant people who have marked their niche in their domain of creative field. As Vice Chancellor of a promising and ever emergent University I see it as my prime responsibility to associate with platforms that impart eternal firsthand knowledge and enhance our perception of art as we know it. I thank Alliance Française for joining hands with us in this great merger of thoughts across geographies.”

About Panelists:

Ananda Moy Banerji (India): Ananda Moy Banerji, born in Kolkata, is an accomplished printmaker who has collaborated with renowned artists from India and abroad. He has received several awards for his work, including the Lalit Kala Akademi’s national award in 1994 and the Charles Wallace India Trust Award in fine arts in 1996-97.

Kanchan Chander (India): Kanchan Chandar studied art in Berlin and Delhi, specializing in painting and printmaking. Her works focus on feminine energy and celebrate the fertility and sensuality of the female form. Her artworks can be found in esteemed collections, including the National Gallery of Modern Art and Mumbai International Airport.

Prayag Shukla: A poet, fiction writer, art critic and curator. He is a multi-talented writer. He has been writing for more than 5 decades in Hindi and English. He has attended my international seminar and given readings of his work in many countries. He has many publications under his credit.

Prachi Sahasrabudhe: B.F.A. in Painting from Sir J.J. School of Art, Mumbai, Maharashtra in 2016 and M.F.A. in Graphics/Printmaking from Kala Bhavana,Visva Bharati University, Santiniketan, West Bengal 2018. Her work has been shown in many Indian and International exhibitions.

Seema Kohli (India): Seema Kohli is a versatile artist who works with various mediums, including painting, drawing, printmaking, sculpture, and performance art. Her unique artistic style and eclectic repertoire have earned her international recognition, with exhibitions held in major cities worldwide.

Moderator :

Prof. Rajan Shripad Fulari (India): Prof. Rajan Shripad Fulari is an accomplished printmaker with a vast experience in the art scenario in India and abroad. He has been honored with numerous awards and has exhibited his works in prestigious exhibitions. Currently serving as the Dean of the School of Visual Arts at World University of Design, Sonipat, Delhi, he continues to inspire and guide emerging artists.

Prof. Dr. Sanjay Gupta: The Vice Chancellor of World University of Design (WUD), will also be a panelist for the discussion on Printmaking Transformation in New India. Dr. Gupta is a distinguished academic leader with a rich background in the field of design and education. He served as the Dean of NIFT (National Institute of Fashion Technology) and was the Founding Dean of the School of Design at GD Goenka University. With his vast experience and expertise, Dr. Gupta has played a pivotal role in shaping the design education landscape in India