World University of Design welcomes the Fresh Palette to campus Freshers Event for batches of 2020 & 2021

Sonepat, November 19th, 2021 : Welcoming newness with arms wide open, the senior batches of the Schools at World University of Design organized a Fresh Palette – Freshers Party for batches of 2020 and 2021 combined on Friday, November 19th, 2021 at the Back Lawns, World University of Design, Rajiv Gandhi Education City, Sonepat, NCR.

An approximate number of 150 students were involved in FRESH PALETTE from the Schools of Design, Communication, Fashion, Architecture, Management and Visual Arts. Strung together in harmony were exceptionally executed shows by 70 participants ranging from Dance Mashups to Music Mashups and Ramp walks all twined together by the in-house orchestra managed by students themselves.

The winners of the following categories were:

Mr. and Ms Fresher 2020 : Ishan Batra and Mansi

Mr. and Ms Fresher 2021 : Tushar and Vaibhav Gambhire

Best Performer : Sarthak Telang

Best Dressed : Mansi Neekhra

Dr. Sanjay Gupta (Vice Chancellor, World University of Design) said, “Life is coming back to barren campuses as students are returning to classes. Our long due freshers party – FRESH PALETTE is being held today even as I share this. It’s so gratifying to see the fresh faces, their unbridled energy and enthusiasm. Coupled with this is the news that farmers protest at long last may be ending, smoothening the access to the campus. Keeping fingers crossed!“

