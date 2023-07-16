World Youth Skills Day held at British Lingua

New Delhi, 16th July 2023: Marking the occasion of World Youth Skills Day, a seminar on the need for skilled teachers, trainers, and youth for a transformative future was held at British Lingua, an institute of international repute for English communication skills.

“Everyone is required to have a set of life skills for a comfortable life, and further to fit into today’s job market, youth must equip themselves with the current requirement of skill set wherein a fair degree of knowledge of communicative English is the need of the hour for a decent lifestyle.”, said Dr. Birbal Jha, noted author and Managing Director of British Lingua which has a track record of imparting English skills training to more three lac and fifty thousand trainees.

“You will be left behind if you fail to keep pace with the time and look over what the job market looks forward to. It would be highly advisable for the young generation to understand and appreciate the current employability skills coupled with soft skills needed,” added Dr. Jha, the author of ‘English for Social Justice in India’.

“It was 2014 when the United Nations General Assembly declared 15 July as World Youth Skills Day, to annually celebrate the strategic importance of equipping youth with skills for employment, decent work, and entrepreneurship.”, pointed Dr Jha while addressing a gathering at British Lingua, Delhi.

The theme fixed for the current year was ‘skilling teachers, trainers, and youth for a transformative future’ with the highlights of the essential role that teachers, trainers, and other educators play in providing skills for youth to transition to the job market and to actively engage in their communities and societies.

Technological advancements and shifting job market dynamics increasingly call for agile and adaptable skill sets. We must empower our youth to navigate these changes effectively.

“Technical and vocational education and training have to be well-placed to meet these demands. This could be done by ensuring that skills gained are relevant, recognized, and certified, promoting green skills and practices, and offering skills development opportunities for youth”, opined Dr Jha.

“On World Youth Skills Day what is needed is to unite in recognizing the potential of today’s youth as agents for change and commit to providing them with the skills and opportunities they need to build a prosperous and sustainable world for today and tomorrow”, said Dr Birbal Jha in a concluding remark.