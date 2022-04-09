Woxsen University to Organise the Global Impact Summit 2022

Hyderabad, April 08, 2022 – Woxsen University to organize the Global Impact Summit 2022. The event is scheduled to take place from the 1th to the 14th of April, at Woxsen University Campus, Hyderabad.

It will be held in association with EFMD (EU) an international school accreditation system; Quacquarelli Symonds (QS)– the world’s largest international higher education network, connecting universities, business schools & students; ETS (US) is committed to advancing quality and equity in education for all people worldwide through assessment development, educational research, policy studies; LinkedIN Local and IMA India.

Woxsen is the first-ever Indian University located in this part of the country to organize a conference on such a global scale and magnitude.

Academicians, researchers, higher education leaders from all corners of the world will come together on one forum as a first-of-its-kind initiative in India to identify, catalyze and solve for convergence and impact, and establish the pertinent actions we can all take, right now to create sustainable change and transformation in Higher Education, Business Environment, Political Landscape & in our general way of life.

The theme of the Summit is Ethics, Responsibility and Sustainability followed in combination with Innovation and Transformation.

The key elements include LEARN. CONNECT. ASPIRE. INNOVATE. This is our moment to shift the focus to what matters most, which is creating solutions that contribute to people, the planet and prosperity and build our progressive paths to impact.

The world is evolving to function in new normal. There is a dramatic shift in the way we live learn and work. The next decade of our lives will be both the most significant test and prolific opportunity for humankind. We are all feeling the disruption of systemic, social, environmental and governance changes in our world andhow exponential technologies are fundamentally reshaping our daily lives and the future. The Summit is the need of the hour.

Notable speakers who will participate in the GLOBAL IMPACT SUMMIT 2022 include : Chief Guest – Ashok Ramachandran, CEO & President – Schindler India; Guest of Honour- Andrew Edlefsen, Principal Commercial Officer, US Consulate; Guest of Honour – Nishit Jain, Senior Special Advisor, EFMD, South Asia; Guest of Honour (Government) – Shri Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, I&C and IT, Government Of Telangana; Keynote Speaker- Sridhar Gadhi, Founder of Quantela and Celebrity Speaker: Rohit Khandelwal, Mr. World 2016.

Some of the global parter Universities and companies who wil take part in the Summit include HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management, Germany; Imperial College, London; Khalifa University, UAE; NYU Stern School of Business, USA; NEOMA Business School, France ; Woosong University, South Korea; PUCPR ,Brazil; United International University, Bangladesh; Classavo, USA; Corruption Kills, European Union, Romania; EFMD; ETS and QS.

Among other crucial topics, the summit will address Future of Fintech with Disruptions, Innovation and Tough Economics, Emerging Technologies ; the Future of Business; Restorative Justice; Ethical and Sustainable Academic Models, and much more.

The most anticipated Roundtable Discussion on “2030: The Way Forward for Internationalisation in Higher Education” will be moderated by Dr. Raul V. Rodriguez, Vice President, Woxsen University. The rich line-up of panellists for this discussion will include Mr. Nishit Jain- Senior Special Advisor, Asia EFMD; Dr. Bruno Rocha Fernandes- Dean, School of Business, PUCPR Brazil; Mr. Frank Hoffmann- Associate Dean, HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management, Germany; Mr. Rohan Shah- Founder & CEO, Classavo; Ms. Jennifer Hossain- Assistant Director, UIU Bangladesh and Ms. Tanya Bajaj- Director of Client Relations, ETS India.

The Global Impact Summit will also extend this platform for students to present and pitch Business Ideas to potential investors, which will be led by Woxsen’s Trade Tower.

The power-packed summit will include seminars, panel discussions and round table conferences led by leading Indian entrepreneurs, government officials, public figures, adding immense value to the discussions. Students of Woxsen University will also showcase their innovations & ideas at an exhibition held during the Summit.