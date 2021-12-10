Woxsen University to unveil four mega facilities which include the iconic Bloomberg Finance Lab, an Expansive Library and a Self-Learning Centre Mega Sports Arena & High-Tech Academic Block

Hyderabad. Woxsen, one of the first private universities of the state of Telangana, to add more sectoral first and student-centric state-of- the-Art facilities at its purpose-built 200-acre, residential campus located in Sanga Reddy, Telangana.

The four new-age additions will be formally inaugurated next week.

“Woxsen’s Campus has always been reckoned as an architectural marvel, the addition of these highly equipped, advanced facilities takes it into a different league for students pursuing Higher Education, that not many in India can boast of” adds Mr. Praveen K. Pula, Founder & President of the University.

The four world-class facilities which include an ExpansiveLibrary and a Self-Learning Centre, The Iconic Bloomberg Finance Lab, State of The Art Academic Block and International Standard Sports Arena, will provide those global standards & quality learning experience for the students, ending their quest for exploring foreign universities for their Higher Education, disclosed Mr. Vishal Khurma, CEO, Woxsen University in a press note issued in Hyderabad today.

B-School turned private university, Woxsen, a name to reckon with in the Indian educational space was established in the year 2014 with a vision to disrupt the education space in India.

“Thenew infrastructure, adds Mr. PraveenK.Pula,has been created in pursuit of offering a world-class education and holistic development to students studying acrossvaried domains at the campus. The new enhanced learning spaces will also bring a strong focus to facilitate Applied Learning and Nurture Innovation”

Among the new attractions, one important addition is theBloomberg Finance Lab. With 20 Bloomberg terminals, Woxsen University’s Bloomberg Finance Lab is amongst the largest in India. Out of over 5000 B-Schools that exist in our country, only a handful stand to offer this exclusive Lab facility.

Backed by the world-renowned Bloomberg L.P., the lab is of profound significance for students pursuing finance. Woxsen has taken it a notch higher by offering Bloomberg Lab integrated programs that provide a gateway to real-time learning and practice on global financial markets. It allows financial management faculty to bring the real-world into the classroom and provides students with the same platform used by the world’s leading banks, corporations and government agencies to enhance their academic studies.

The other addition is Woxsen’sLibrary and Self-Learning Facility. It is perhaps one of the largest in India, built on an expansive 70,000 Sq.ft of area. This fully digitized & automated library facility provides students an access to over 15,000 books, journals and 33000+ online resources.

This heralds a new generation of self-learning centres in higher education, it is added.

The third addition ‘The League’, a mega Sports Complex, which can be claimed as amongst the best sports infrastructure in South Asia. From two 5-a-side Football Fields with FIFA Quality Pro Synthetic Turf to a Box Cricket arena with a Pitch to ICC-Standard Cricket Ground and others, The League is spread over 10 acres, accommodating a wide range of sports facilities not many campuses offer.

A world-class indoor stadium is on the anvil. It will have 8 Badminton Courts of BWF (Badminton World Federation) standards with Maple Wood Floor and Yonex Mats; Squash Courts complying to WSF standards, various table sports including Billiards and Pool lounge.

Woxsen’s all-encompassing Academic Block is a real jewel in its crown. It spans over 75,000 Sq.ft and houses the latest labs and studios along with contemporary lecture theatres and classrooms. Facilitating applied learning and real-time knowledge are the advanced labs that range from AI & Robotics Studio, Analytics &Behavioural Labs, Design Studios, Architecture Studios and many others.