WUD Graduate Show 2021 Brings forth its second batch of design graduates to the world

New Delhi: World University of Design presented its freshest crop of Design literates and celebrated them at an online event called Made in WUD – WUD Graduate Show 2021 on Saturday, November 27th, 2021 at 3pm onwards. The event was graced by Prof Paul Inman, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (International) of University of Reading, UK as the Chief Guest.

Made in WUD (MIW), is the university’s second graduation show since its establishment, which showcases the exceptional projects undertaken by graduating students with industry sponsorship in the form of an online exhibition. After a comprehensive roundup of all the academic activities of 2020-21 by Dean Academics Prof SM Kulkarni each school announced names of the winning students in various categories, based on their Graduation Projects. The winners list in attachment.

A total of 83 students across disciplines such as Product Design, Interior Design, Graphic Communication Design, Fashion Design, Built Environment and Architecture, Transportation Design, Visual Arts and Design Management graduated this year from the university out of which 49 were girls and 34 boys. Seeking to provide best opportunities to its students, World University of Design has equipped them with their final semester projects with well-known studios and companies across India. Most of the graduates have already been placed with reputed firms like Desmania, Lopez Designs, Rent-a-mojo, Axiom India, Gaana.com, Falguni-Shane Peacock, Crimsoune Club to name a few.

On successfully crafting future-ready Design graduates for the second time, Dr. Sanjay Gupta (Vice Chancellor of World University of Design) said, “I am ecstatic and extremely emotional today. I would juxtapose this experience to that of a bird perched on a branch; watching her fledglings fly away from the nest into newer horizons. It is a beautiful feeling and promising too. With every batch that we present to the world of design, we move a step forward towards a brighter future for India & the world. Students of WUD have been appreciated and lauded by the industry for their skills and professional preparedness and we are only yearning to achieve this and much more.”

An equally excited Prof Paul Inman remarked, “I am incredibly honoured to be part of such a well-organised event and more than that I am awestruck watching the enthusiasm and creativity of the students of the University. I feel fortunate to have witnessed the special grandeur of an online graduation ceremony and the sincerity exhibited by professors and students alike. The projects have shaped up extremely impressively, and I admire the coordination and devotion put into them despite all the havoc the past two years have imposed upon us all. I congratulate the students and wish them all the best for a clear and bright future.”