Xavier University renamed as XIM University, harnessing 26 years of XIM brand legacy

Xavier University was established on July 6, 2013, as per the provisions of the Xavier University, Odisha Act, 2013. The University has its main campus in Nijigada, Kurki, Harirajpur P.O, District Puri, and an additional campus at Jaydev Vihar Mouza, Xavier Square, Bhubaneswar, where the school of Management functions.

The University strives to act as a torchbearer of quality education. In this context, the Xavier management felt that the two campuses be named as one single entity called XIM University. XIM has been the State’s pride through its service to the state and the country. The certificate issued with the XIM brand name enables students to get better job opportunities all over the country and abroad. The brand name XIM has gained acceptance by the industries, corporates, leaders, and development sector. It has established a vast network in the corporate

a world that consists of more than 8000 management graduates.

Retaining the brand “XIM” is of paramount importance, which would enable: