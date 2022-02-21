XIM hosts Xpressions’21: The biggest B-School festival of Eastern India

Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar successfully hosted “Xpressions’21”, the flagship annual management-cultural festival. Conducted in the online mode and spread over two days – 19th & 20th of February, the fest witnessed huge participation from several reputed Indian institutions.

The festival consisted of numerous business and cultural events. Case study competitions like “MPower”, “Maven”, “Case Connect”, and “Aarohan” tested the domain knowledge of the participants across the fields of marketing, consulting, analytics and operations. Business simulation games like “Nirnay” and “Trade Wars” saw massive participation.

Competitions like “Ad Valorem” and “Pitch It Abroad” received a lot of creative solutions while the flagship competition “Jack of All Trades”, drew extensive submissions.

In addition, the XIM Model United Nations conference and “Inquizzitive”, the quiz competition, drew significant participation. Focusing on societal awareness, “Vriddhi” and “Vaktritva” were held with great enthusiasm.

Xpressions’21 witnessed a plethora of cultural events. The several cultural events were “Footloose” & “Thirkan”, the Western & Indian dance competition; “Abhinay”, the solo acting event; “Carnival De Vogue”, the ramp walk competition; “Flight of Fancy”, a quiz and treasure hunt event; “Lensation”, the photography event; “Symphony” and “Goonj”, the Western and Indian singing competition. “The Final Cut”, the annual Short-Film making competition, witnessed exceptional submissions.

This year’s edition of “XAthon”, the epilogue marathon event of Xpression’21, revolved around the theme “Walking for Disability Rights”, aimed at helping our specially-abled friends.

Xpressions’21 ended with astounding success. The online mode could not curb the enthusiastic participation in the festival, making it one of the most noteworthy B-school festivals in the country.