XIM University Bhubaneswar is going to host its 9th Convocation on April 21, 2023. Fr. Antony R Uvari, S.J., Vice Chancellor of XIM University Bhubaneswar invited everyone to attend the event. Nadir Burjorji Godrej, Chairman/Managing Director, Godrej Industries Limited to grace the event as the Chief Guest. The convocation will take place at the campus of the university at Kurki, Harirajpur in the district of Puri.