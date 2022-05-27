XIM University holds the Sixth Undergraduate Convocation on 27 May

In its true spirit to celebrate the hard work and success of the students, XIM University held the Sixth Undergraduate Convocation on 27th May 2022 on its new campus.

XIM University is known to build a just and humane society by providing quality education and nurturing the future generation of students with strong morals, values, and ethics. The University offers a wide variety of programmes in the postgraduate and undergraduate levels for the students to build careers in their field of interest. The University of Global Acclaim aims to continuously introduce new programs to groom skilled, dedicated, compassionate and value-based students.

The convocation is yet another occasion, the University commemorates with great enthusiasm as the young minds of the institution venture into pursuing their dreams and making a career for themselves. This year a total of 117 students graduated from 05 schools of the University in communications, commerce, sustainability, economics and computer science programmes offered by the University. They were 08 students who won gold medals for their academic achievements.

Shri. Rajib Sekhar Sahoo a leading practicing Chartered Accountant and the Principal Partner of SRB & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Bhubaneswar was the Chief Guest and Convocation Speaker. He is Fellow Member, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Shri. Sahoo holds the position of independent Trustee of Odisha Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (OUIDF) appointed by Government of Odisha.

Shri. Hemant Sharma, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries, Skill Development & Technical Education Department, Government of Odisha graced the occasion as the Guest of Honor. He is also a member of the Board of Governors of XIM University.

Among the eminent dignitaries present were Fr. Antony R. Uvari, S.J., Vice-Chancellor, XIM University, Fr. S. Antony Raj S.J., Registrar, XIM University, Fr. V. Arockia Das, S.J., Chief Finance Officer, XIM University, Deans of different schools and Officials of XIM University. Few of the elite Board Members also graced occasion.

Prof. P. K. Mohanty, Dean, School of Commerce extended a cordial welcome to the guests and audience. Fr. Antony R. Uvari, S.J, Vice Chancellor conferred the degree on all the graduating students and presented medals to the meritorious students for their academic distinction. The list of rank holders is attached herewith.

Finally, the event ended with great enthusiasm among students and faculty along with many joyous moments.

Fr. S. Antony Raj, S.J., Registrar presented the vote of thanks in which he appreciated the efforts of all for making the event a success.

Quote by the Chief Guest: Shri. Rajib Sekhar Sahoo

Deal with crisis and challenges in professional and personal front in a holistic manner.