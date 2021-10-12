XIM University hosts Immersion Course on Sustainable Development Goal-13

School of Sustainability, XIM University (New Campus), Odisha, and ConXerv, the committee for Sustainability, hosted an Immersion course on Sustainability Development Goal 13 – Climate Action- through the lens of climate justice on 27th September 2021. Prominent speaker Prof. Randall S. Abate, Department of Political Science and Sociology, Monmouth University, West Long Branch, New Jersey, shared his thoughts on climate change and climate justice. He also shared insights from his book “Climate Change and the Voiceless: Protecting Future Generations, Wildlife, and Natural Resources.”

Prof. Randall discussed US environmental law and shared his thoughts on the National Environmental Policy Act. He put forward his view on Rights of nature litigation in the US and abroad and expressed his concern over pollution and its impact on endangered species and the voiceless. He also talked about issues like greenwashing and emphasized the need for business enterprises to view Sustainability not as a distant goal but as a strategic decision. The speaker concluded the session with ideas and suggestions for enhanced Protection of the voiceless by addressing shared vulnerabilities.

Dr. Devendraraj Madhanagopal, Assistant Professor at School of Sustainability XIM University (New Campus) Odisha, India, moderated the session. Post the address by the speaker, students clarified their doubts and interacted with the speaker through a Q & A session. The event was concluded by a vote of thanks to the speaker and all the dignitaries.