XLRI Achieves 100% Placement in a single day at Final Recruitment Process 2022

x

XLRI – Xavier School of Management globally known for astounding excellence and greater good, has successfully achieved 100% placements for the outgoing batch of 2020-22 for its flagship programs: Two-year Postgraduate Diploma in Management – Human Resource Management and the Two-year Postgraduate Diploma in Management-Business Management with all 427 candidates securing offers through the final recruitment process in a single day. This includes the 1st batch students of XLRI, Delhi-NCR.

The Final Recruitment Process saw participation from 99 recruiters, inclusive of 23 new finals recruiters.

Fr. Paul Fernandes, S.J, Director, XLRI – Xavier School of Management congratulated and appreciated all the students for this achievement.

x

“We have great students who will take greater responsibility in India Inc as responsible leaders.”

“We are delighted to announce that XLRI has achieved the feat of 100% placements in a record timeframe this year. We attribute the outstanding placements as an affirmation by the corporate world of the highly relevant management-centric education we strive to deliver to our students year after year. This stellar success is a testimony to our students’ resilient calibre in navigating the industry’s shifting trends and their future journey as young business leaders of tomorrow and eminent faculty who mould, mentor and accompany their journey. We thank all the recruiters who participated and recruited our students. We had conducted the entire placement process in a virtual mode this year.”

x

Key Highlights of XLRI Final Placements 2021: