XLRI to hold 65th Annual Convocation

XLRI- Xavier School of Management, one of India’s premier B-School, is all set to hold its 65th Annual Convocation on 24 April 2021. The virtual Convocation ceremony will be held to bid a final farewell to the 2019-21 batch.

On this significant day, 509 XLRI students will receive their graduating diploma including – 178 & 181 students of Postgraduate Programmes in Management – BM, and HRM; 101 students of 15-months PGDM (General Management) Programme; 06 students of Fellow Program in Management (FPM) and 43 students of the 2018–2021 batch of PGDM-BM Programme (Evening).

Speaking about this momentous occasion, Fr. P Christie S.J., Director, XLRI, said, “Convocation is a significant milestone event in the academic journey of every student, faculty and staff as it is the culmination of all the efforts put in by an individual during their time at the XLRI campus.”

Mr. T. V. Narendran, Chairman, Board of Governors at XLRI & MD – Tata Steel India and South East Asia said, “For over seven decades, XLRI has steadfastly held on to its mission of proffering world-class education across various management-centric programs. XLRI diligently strives to create a value-based and ethics-driven teaching and learning environment while underscoring the need for all-round development. This emphasis on inculcating important core- values is what sets XLRI apart from other B-schools in the country.”

This year XLRI would confer the prestigious ‘Sir Jehangir Ghandy Medal for Industrial and Social Peace’ to Mr. Sandeep Kataria, Global CEO, Bata. He will also deliver the convocation address to the graduating students at the event.

Sandeep Kataria is the Global CEO of Bata Limited. He becomes the first Indian to hold the position in the company’s 126-year history. Sandeep with 24 years of experience at Unilever, Yum Brands, and Vodafone in India & Europe before joining Bata India as CEO in 2017. At Bata India Ltd, Mr. Kataria has been tasked with transforming the footwear giant into a modern, contemporary brand for generations to come. In July 2019, Sandeep was appointed President of the newly‐formed India region and was a member of the Executive Committee.

Sandeep Kataria is an alumnus of IIT-Delhi and XLRI-Jamshedpur (BM-1993)

Sir Jehangir Ghandy Medal for Industrial and Social Peace, instituted by XLRI in 1966, in honor of the Late Sir Jehangir Ghandy, former Chairman of the Board of Governors- XLRI is awarded to Heroic Leaders who have contributed towards the growth of their respective organizations and also impacted the growth of our nation in a significant way. The medal was instituted by XLRI in gratitude for Sir Jehangir Ghandy’s yeoman contribution to XLRI and the society at large. One of the oldest medals instituted by a higher education institution, the medal is awarded during XLRI’s Annual Convocation Ceremony to recognize outstanding contributions in the field of industrial and social peace in the country. In the past years, XLRI has conferred the Sir Jehangir Ghandy medal on eminent business leaders like Mr. N R Narayana Murthy, Chairman Emeritus and Chief Mentor, Infosys Technologies Ltd. in 2012, Mr. Shiv Nadar, Founder & Chairman, HCL and Shiv Nadar Foundation in 2013, Ms. Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairman, State Bank of India in 2014, Ms. Mallika Srinivasan, Chairman & CEO, TAFE (Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited) in 2015, Dr. Sunil Kant Munjal, Jt. Managing Director of Hero MotoCorp & Chairman, Hero Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd. in 2016, Mr. Adi Godrej, Chairman, The Godrej Group in 2017, Mr. TV Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Manipal Global Education and Aarin Capital & President of AIMA in 2018 and Ms. Anu Aga, Former Chairperson of Thermax Ltd in 2019.