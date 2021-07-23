Yash Pakka to bridge skill gaps in the global compostable packaging ecosystem

Ayodhya: Yash Pakka, India’s leading sustainable packaging solutions provider, has launched Yash Skills, its dedicated training and development division. With its new wing, the Ayodhya-based company aims to build competence among the industry’s future leaders through specific training programs compassing in-demand industry skills.

The skilling programs will be affiliated with front-running institutes and industry bodies such as IMFA, NCVT, IIPM, and Koblenz Chamber of Crafts, Germany. Designed to ensure future-readiness among students by enhancing their knowledge base, Yash Skills will bridge the skill gap at Yash Pakka and across the global compostable packaging space. Launched on 10th June 2021, Yash Skills is the brainchild of Ved Krishna, Vice-Chairman, Yash Pakka Limited. Envisioning a highly capable and skilled talent base in his industry, he aims to train the local youth for world-class excellence through Yash Skills.

Speaking on the initiative, Ved Krishna, Vice – Chairman, Yash Pakka Ltd., said, “It is an honour to hone the talent that will champion the next phase of growth of our fast-evolving industry. This is why we are very excited to launch Yash Skills, an innovation hub that will train future leaders, thinkers, and changemakers. We have created courses approved by the most notable industry bodies and institutes, which will be taught by the most promising faculty from across the globe. We are confident that this endeavor will go a long way in skilling professionals and accelerating the growth of Yash Pakka and the industry at large.”

Yash Skills has conducted a scientific diagnosis to identify skill gaps within the company to design targeted, high impact courses. Some of the notable courses offered by Yash Skills will include Fiber Moulded Product Operations (IMFA), Maintenance Fitter (NCVT/NPTI), Design & Development – Tools and Dies (NCVT/Koblenz Chamber of Crafts, Germany), and Instrumentation Technician (NPTI/IIPM). Aiming to train students between the ages of 18 and 22, Yash Skills has already enrolled over 180 students across different courses spanning 2021-2022 and 2022-2023. The courses are priced between INR 20,000 and INR 32,000.

Yash Skills will be headed by Mr Ramesh V Koti, Business Head Yash skills, and will comprise exceptional faculty members from the US, Canada, Germany, and India. Post the training program, a majority of the students will be absorbed by Yash Pakka in various roles, while others will be granted global placements.