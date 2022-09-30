Zoey the Pig by Louie Lawent now available from Histria Books

Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Zoey the Pig, written by Louie Lawent and illustrated by Phoebe Cho. The book is published by Histria Kids, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works for children, that both educate and entertain.

Zoey the Pig, also known as Old Grandma Zoey is Bouchie Gouchie Town’s cantankerous but lovable 800-pound pig who likes to do things the easy way. Though everything Zoey suggests leads to near disaster, the town’s residents for some unfathomable reason get pulled into the schemes of the outrageous pig. Zoey’s latest debacle is setting up a telephone advice line for children so Zoey can rake in the easy money so she can have the luxury mudhole of her fondest dreams. Unfortunately, the town’s children follow Zoey’s advice and misbehave, much to their parents’ dismay. One little girl, Sally, mishears Zoey’s advice and runs away into the biggest storm in Bouchie Gouchie Town’s history. To save the girl, Zoey and her pals square off against Zoey’s archrival Old Grandma Skunk and her skunk friends in a hot air balloon battle in the skies filled with mud pies and stink bombs. Zoey just wants to redeem herself while the nasty skunk seeks a big money reward for the rescue. Will Sally be saved? Zoey the Pig is sure to delight children of all ages.

Louie Lawent is a children’s picture book author and a lyricist. Louie’s co-written songs have been featured in television shows besides being released commercially. A native of Berlin, Wisconsin, he now resides in Newport Beach, California. The book is illustrated by talented young Korean artist Phoebe Cho. Her other works include The Waters of Hercules and The Forest of the Hanged.

Zoey the Pig, by Louie Lawent, illustrated by Phoebe Cho, 54 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-184-8, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group. For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.

