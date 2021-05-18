101% Shuddh Bollywood and Drama guaranteed as Zee Bollywood celebrates 20 years of Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love and 18 years of Andaaz

A well-known name in Bollywood, Suneel Darshan, has given memorable movies like Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love, Andaaz, Jaanwar, Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya Hai, among others throughout his journey in the industry so far. He is also a man behind introducing the entertainment industry to some of the biggest actors of the decade, giving them a platform for their forthcoming blockbusters. Honouring him, his cinema, his milestones and guaranteeing 101% Shuddh Drama, Zee Bollywood, the 101% Shuddh Bollywood channel, celebrates two of his super hit movies Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love that completes 20 years and Andaaz that completes 18 years on 18th May at 11.30AM and 23rd May at 2PM respectively.

Reminiscing the journey, Suneel Darshan said, “We commenced our fruitful association with “JAANWAR” which was Akshay’s first success after a dull period. Then with EK RISHTAA he went notches higher to be pitted against Amitabh Bachchan & carried off the role with full conviction. These movies were followed by Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya, Andaaz, Talaash, Mere Jeevan Saathi & Dosti Friends Forever.”

Akshay Kumar reminiscences,”Some memories fade away with time but Ek Rishtaa is truly a nostalgic experience as it explored a relationship, which I bonded with so deeply & the delight of being cast with Mr.Bachchan added to my excitement… I feel deeply indebted to the audience for their continued appreciation of the movie…”

Written, directed and produced by Suneel Darshan, the Amitabh Bachchan- Akshay Kumar starrer Ek Rishtaa: The bond of Love is a heart-warming and emotional drama between Father & Son, co-starring Raakhee, Karisma Kapoor and Juhi Chawla in principal roles. The movie also highlights the bond of a family that is closely knit and believes in facing every trouble together. The film was Akshay Kumar’s second collaboration with the film-maker after the runaway success of their “Jaanwar” in (1999). A Shree Krishna International presentation, the film enjoyed a 100 days theatrical run in Mumbai & several other cities in India, it met with overwhelming success in International territories. The movie’s strong content continues to unabatedly draw a large viewership on both Digital & Television platforms even today.

The next movie Andaaz produced by Suneel Darshan, is a story of three people fighting against tough fate. The film revolves around an Air Force officer Raj (Akshay Kumar) who is secretly in love with his best friend Kajal (Lara Dutta). The story takes a turn when Kajal is married off to another man and heartbroken Ajay moves across the globe to start afresh. He eventually finds Jiya (Priyanka Chopra) and decides to marry her. As the events transpire, it is revealed that Jiya is widowed Kajal’s sister-in-law. This love triangle features Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta in the lead roles.

So, book your calendars for 101% Shuddh Family Bonanza as Zee Bollywood celebrates all these years of Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love on 18th May and Andaaz on 23rd May!