104.8 ISHQFM launches ‘Ishq Faatafati Luck’ campaign in the City of Joy

National: 104.8 ISHQ FM, India’s 1st Romantic Radio Station, is back with yet another exciting campaign for its listeners. Titled ‘Ishq Faatafati Luck’, the new campaign will be hosted by RJ Shreya, Ishq’s morning jock in Kolkata. The month long campaign will go on till mid-February and promises to provide its listeners a fun and interactive way to win exciting prizes.

‘Ishq Faatafati Luck’ gives listeners a chance to win up to Rs. 1,04,800/- apart from many exciting prizes. Interested listeners can register by giving a missed call on 9062-900-900 or register on 104.8 Ishq FM’s Instagram and Facebook handles.

Speaking about the campaign, Rahul Kumar Shaw- CEO, Television & Radio – TV Today Network said, “We are excited to announce our first Kolkata based campaign of the year – Ishq Faatafati Luck. Kolkata is an important market for us and we have a bouquet of exciting shows planned for the City of Joy this year. As we continue to strengthen our audience base in India, we aim to stay true to our vision of providing innovative and entertaining content.”

Stay tuned to win big with RJ Shreya only on 104.8 ISHQ FM. Do the Ishq, Baby!

About 104.8 ISHQ FM:

104.8 ISHQ FM is the radio network of the India Today Group. It is India’s 1st Romantic Radio station catering to listeners across 3 major metros – Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata. The station talks about everything to do with love and explores the lengths and breadths of modern-day relationships.