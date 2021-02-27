5 Movies to binge-watch to celebrate National Science Day

Science is an important part of everyone’s lives. However much we try to avoid this matter, the irony is only such that this matter fills everything around us.

With the National Science Day being celebrated on the 28th of February to commemorate the Nobel Prize winner, Sir C.V. Raman, we decided that it is an ideal time to list a few of our favorite movies based on famous scientists who have contributed to the world of science.

We have carefully curated a list of 5 mind-scratching and scientific filled evergreen movies that you will definitely do not regret watching and re-watching!

The Quantum Indians: A national award-winning movie directed by the very talented Raja Choudhary, The Quantum Indians is a cinematic masterpiece portraying India’s Quantum Physics poster boys, Satyendra Nath Bose, Sir C V Raman and Meghnad Saha. The 50-minute documentary is a must watch to commemorate CV Raman and to understand how the three overcame colonialism, racism, inadequate resources & funding to become one of the most celebrated Indian men in the history of physics internationally

The Man who knew Infinity: Based on India’s self-taught Mathematician, Srinivasa Ramanujan, the movie shows how a simple man from Madras displayed exceptional mathematical skills and earned a place in the prestigious Trinity College. Challenged by casual racism and his illness, the movie also shows how Ramanujan thrived, broke stereotypes, and formed a heartwarming bond with his mentor, brilliant professor and his friend G.H. Hardy who played a pivotal role in his journey

The Theory of Everything: Stephen Hawking is a popular name in the field of science and is equivalent to Batman for scientists across the world. His work in the field of quantum physics and understanding space, black holes, and the matter has also set the foundation of several studies that will help unravel deeper secrets buried in the darkest edges of the universe. The Theory of Everything is an adaptation of Jane Hawking’s memoir which recalls how Hawking defied the restrictions of his nerve-damaging disease and contributed to the field of physics while being a loving father, an excellent friend, and a doting husband

Hidden Figures: Back in the day, being a woman in the field of science was uncommon and being a woman of color being in the field of science was even lesser heard of. Hidden Figures is a real-life- based story drama depiction that highlighted how three women made a significant mark in the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) during the Space Race and for Project Mercury with their mathematical competencies and quick thinking.This drama-thriller is a pure inspirational booster shot filled with a spectrum of emotions and a raging spirit of repeatedly questioning rules that suppress

The Imitation Game: The movie is a historic drama film adaption of a 1983 biography Alan Turing: The Enigma by Andrew Hodges, a cryptanalyst, who during the second World War helped the British to decrypt German intelligence messages. An infotainment piece with a gripping storyline and an empowering performance from Benedict Cumberbatch makes this movie an easy entrant on the list.