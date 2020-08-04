7movies to binge watch on Friendship day

Every year, the International Day of Friendship is honoured by traditional meet-ups, cute boomerangs, and super long paragraphs about how long people have been friends – either from when they were in diapers or the good days in college. And while on the topic, why not talk about some of the best movies on friendship Bollywood & Hollywood has given us over the years. While the concept of friendship is not very different here from anywhere else in the world. And yet the Bollywood movies have never failed to add an emotional factor and give a relatable touch to the film. So if you have no plans this friendship day, here is a list of some movies you could watch with your gang and cherish the bond you share.

The fundamentals of Caring ( 2016)

A writer Paul Rudd retires after a personal tragedy and becomes a disabled teen’s caregiver. When the two embark on an impromptu road trip, their ability to cope is tested as they start to understand the importance of hope and friendship. The movie has an amazing IMDb rating of 7.3 out of 10. Get The Gringo (2012)

A career criminal nabbed by Mexican authorities is placed in a tough prison. He befriends a boy who has fallen foul of a violent inmate. The two work together in order to survive in prison. This movie has an IMDb rating of 7.0 out of 10. Scent of a Women (1992)

A prep school student, who is in need of money, agrees to be the caregiver of a blind man while his family is away but the job is not at all what he anticipated. Having an amazing IMDb rating of 8, the movie gives and shares a plot filled with emotions. Margarita with a Straw (2012)

Released in 2014 Indian drama film directed by Shonali Bose. It stars Kalki Koechlin as an Indian teenager with cerebral palsy who relocates to America for her undergraduate education and comes of age following her complex relationship with a blind girl, Having an IMDb rating of 8.0, the movie stands on top of many people. A Dog’s Journey (2019)

Bailey is living the good life on the Michigan farm of his boy, Ethan and Ethan’s wife Hannah. He even has a new playmate: Ethan and Hannah’s baby granddaughter, CJ. The problem is that CJ’s mom, Gloria, decides to take CJ away. As Bailey’s soul prepares to leave this life for a new one, he makes a promise to Ethan to find CJ and protect her at any cost. Thus begins Bailey’s adventure through many lives filled with love, friendship, and devotion. Having an IMDb rating of 7.5, it’s a must-watch for all the dog’s lover out. Available on AmazonPrime videos. The Intern (2016)

Seventy-year-old widower Ben Whittaker has discovered that retirement isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Seizing an opportunity to get back in the game, he becomes a senior intern at an online fashion site, founded and run by Jules Ostin. With an IMDb rating of 7.1, it is among some of the best movies to watch, a movie filled with compassion and feeling of friendship. Zindagi na Milegi Dobara (2011)

Friends Kabir, Imran and Arjun take a vacation in Spain before Kabir’s marriage. The trip turns into an opportunity to mend fences, heal wounds, fall in love with life and combat their worst fears. The movie is available on OTT platforms as well, such as Netflix and Hotstar and shares an amazing IMDb rating of 8.1.