“A consistent and disciplined fitness routine keeps you healthy”, says Sayantani Ghosh aka Daljeet Bagga from Sony SAB’s Tera Yaar Hoon Main

Fitness, as we know it today, is not just about working out, instead, it is a way of life. Maintaining a simple but a regular workout routine has become more imperative than ever in today’s times. Having a fitness regime is extremely essential as it helps to stay physically and mentally active. It brings a sense of control during these days of uncertainty and helps us stay calm and focused.

The gorgeous Sayantani Ghosh (Daljeet Bagga) from Sony SAB’s light-hearted show, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, revealed her secret to her svelte figure in a candid conversation and offered a sneak peek into her daily fitness routine and a healthy lifestyle.

Talking about her daily fitness routine, Sayantani says, “I believe fitness is a huge umbrella and has a lot of components under it. From keeping your body healthy and fit, to keeping your skin nourished and your gut clean with a healthy mind, all are essential aspects of fitness. I believe a simple and a basic fitness routine is enough to keep the body healthy. There are days when I push myself for a minimum workout after long hours of shoot yet I somehow manage to squeeze some time and energy.

These days as gyms aren’t operational and I am busy shooting outdoor,s. I keep myself fit by going for runs or walks and most importantly eat healthy. According to me, eating a nutritious home-cooked meal is a simpler way to keep oneself healthy. I include a little weight training and cardio as a part of my daily exercise and as I love dancing, some days I sweat it out through Zumba as well. I believe during these testing times, one should try staying fit in whichever way they can- either by walking inside the house or by doing physical activities and simple 20 minute exercises.”

She further added, “I cannot resist chocolate, so the best way to satisfy the sweet craving for me is including a lot of chocolate flavoured protein bars. When it comes to fitness, I refrain myself from any arduous training and prefer following a basic disciplined routine as it helps you stay consistent and fit.”

Keep watching Sayantani Ghosh as Daljeet Bagga in Sony SAB’s Tera Yaar Hoon Main, every Monday-Friday at 09:30 p.m.