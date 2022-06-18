A Star Studded Evening Awaits – Good News Today Presents India’s first Pure Play OTT Awards

National, June 2022: Seasons change and so do the times, but the world of OTT consistently brings joy and entertainment into our lives. We have these incredible platforms to celebrate and honour the universe of OTT and their talents, Good News Today presents the GNT IWM Buzz Awards 2022. Artists with unique talent tirelessly bring us content across the OTT and digital space. This one of its kind OTT award event is set to highlight this talent, and will be graced by the mesmerizing presence of celebrities from the entertainment industry. The awards will be ‘on-air’ on the Good News Today channel on Saturday, 18th June 2022.

The attendees for this glamorous and star-studded evening will include celebrities like Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan, Anurag Kashyap, Huma Qureshi, Erica Fernandes, Taapsee Pannu, Urvashi Rautela ,Neha Bhasin, Raveena Tandon, Mohit Raina and many more. With the divide between film cinemas and OTT blurring, the award ceremony will also celebrate the entry of leading Bollywood talent into the digital space. Actors like Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have been nominated for their exemplary work on OTT platforms, in films “Dhamaka” and “Shershah” respectively.

GNT is not only honouring the consequential creative work in digital space but also recognizing the commendable social work done by celebrities like Sonu Sood. The social media sensations including Bhuvan Bam, Dolly Singh, Ashish Chanchlani, Barkha Singh and several others have also been nominated in different creative categories for their praiseworthy contributions to OTT platforms. Their contribution comes in as a breath of fresh air and adds a flair of relatability for the viewers. Since the onset of the pandemic, the digital space has been and continues to be an escape for people from their mundane lives. GNT pledges to recognize every step being taken towards spreading happiness and positivity, one award at a time.

OTT platforms have grown leaps and bounds in recent years and have taken over the traditional entertainment space. As a great blessing, the route to the entertainment industry now has a new path which has made it more accessible for aspiring talent to find a voice and stage. This progression has created a massive pool of fresh talent and generated a huge new user base. To recognize and celebrate that, the ceremony will include award categories like Most Popular Web Series, Most Popular Actor and Actress Web Series (Drama), Most Popular Music Single Artist on the web (Male & Female) amongst others.

Good News Today is the first news channel to recognize the entertainment curve and blaze the trail. GNT IWM Buzz Digital Awards will soon be simulcasted promising the biggest buzz in tinsel town and break the humdrum. The award ceremony sees support and attendance of some of the most talked about talent across the OTT and digital universe.