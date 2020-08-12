“A step towards self-reliant India” Bidita Bag’s Independence Day video

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz fame actress Bidita Bag recently shared a video to express the tumultuous experience of living amidst a pandemic. The nationwide lockdown, being observed since March 2020 to control virus spread, is causing restlessness among countrymen. Actress Bidita Bag supports famous fashion photographer Somsubhro Sarkaar’s concept through a unique video named ‘Pandemic’ to celebrate 73rd I-DAY and pay tribute to the nation which is fighting a pandemic situation.

Bidita Bag took to her Instagram account to share the message, which read, “A Pandemic. A Lockdown. Life upturned. Humanitarian crisis. A feeling of being caged. Switch from physical to virtual. Uncertainties all around. The collapse of the expected. Yet, from the ashes rise a breed of heroes. The resilience of the human persists, defying all odds.”

The video begins showcasing various struggles faced by human beings during the pandemic.

Famous fashion photographer Somsubhro Sarkaar conceptualized and executed the whole shoot. Somsubhro with the help of Anshul R Gupta, popular film editor, and sound engineer Shaikh Mehboob executed this video. Talking about the video, Som Says, “The immense physical, psychological, social and virtual changes, struggles faced by human beings gave me the idea. Further discussions on the thoughts with multidimensional actor Bidita Bag gave it a structure.”

The collective Indian psyche, obstacles, and unsurpassable courage unfolded in poetry by Rachita Chauhan who penned a long note to go along with the video. Rachita said, “We are living in a wartime situation. A war against COVID. Unpredictability looms large. We stand face to face with our mortality. However, we are also witnessing stories of unsurpassable courage and dedication to duty. Humanity today stands in unison.”

Rima Mishra, founder of Media Tribe who agreed to help spread the video online adds, “No one can stop Somsubhro Sarkaar from creating magic. Even during the pandemic he and Bidita worked hard to shoot this very creative pandemic video. Resilience helps us survive and fight the disease better is what Rachita tells us through her poem. We should reassure ourselves that normalcy will return.”

We the citizens of India admire each and every sacrifice our heroes make for us, the blood, tears, pain, sweat, and fear involved in protecting the nation to make it a better place. With the hope of love and life, spirit and safety, Wishing all soldiers a happy independence day!

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=czyPzpu7bH0&feature=youtu.be