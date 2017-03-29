“Today, we are feeling elevated as we are now marching towards celebrating the 100th edition of our festival very soon, which is only one-of-its-kind in the world,” said Sandeep Marwah, while introducing the AAFT Short Film Festival to the distinguished guests and audience.

“What a grand show and 93rd edition is a record in itself, AAFT has proved that it is the most exclusive kind of film school in the world. We have very strong ties with India and Sandeep Marwah is representing them very successfully,” said Dr. Wilhelm Zolton, Director and Associate Professor of Hungarian Information and Cultural Centre, Embassy of Hungary in India, at the inauguration of 93rd AAFT Festival of Short Digital Films.

“Our bonds have grown with Indo-Afghanistan Cultural forum and especially the film projects it has sponsored for Afghani film directors. I hope to start one short film in India which may be projected in the next Short Film Festival of AAFT. I congratulate AAFT for creating a world record,” said Zubair Farghand, Director Salam Cultural Forum and filmmaker from Afghanistan.

“There are many issues related to women, which can be projected through short films. Young film makers must take up these issues,” said Dr. Manju Kalra Prakash, Assistant Secretary General, FICCI.

“Art, culture, historical monuments, and highlighting heritage can also be a very powerful subject for short films. I am amazed to see the kind of work Marwah Studios has done. I congratulate the whole team for organizing 93rd film festival,” added Surbhi Gupta, Director Rasika Arts and Design and Co-Chairperson of Art and Cultural Committee of PHD Chamber of Commerce.

Kumar Sheshvendra, Solution Manager, ICICI Bank and Prof. Kalyan Sarkar also spoke on the occasion. The Short Film Festival event was attended by a large number of film television and media professionals and media students.

Sandeep Marwah presented the life membership of World Peace Development and Research Foundation to Dr. Wilhelm Zolton and life membership of International Film and Television Club of AAFT to other dignitaries. The screening of films followed the formal function. AAFT has started preparing for the 100th edition of the festival.

About AAFT

AAFT- Asian Academy of Film and Television is the first ten best film schools of the world conducting 55 different courses in films, television, media, fashion and new media. The academy has churned out more than 12000 students hailing from 120 countries of the world. The institution has been bestowed upon more than 200 awards from all over the world.

For more information, visit: http://www.aaft.com .