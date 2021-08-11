Aaiye Mileye Genda Aur Uske Parivaar Se aaj raat 9:00 pm in &TV’s Ghar Ek Mandir – Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki

&TV’s most awaited socio-drama show, Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki, is all set to premiere tonight at 9:00 pm! The show is a never-seen-before story built around the context of the legendary king, Agrasen Maharaja. Agrasen Maharaja was the founder of the Agrawal community of traders. His teachings and principles hold relevance even today and serve as a guiding force for leading life. The story will depict Agrasen Maharaja’s core principles through his ardent bhakt and the show’s lead protagonist, Genda (Shrenu Parikh).

Shrenu Parikh as Genda

Genda is a devoted girl from a low-income family who gets married to Varun Agarwal, the epileptic younger son of Kundan Agarwal, who owns Agarwal & Sons – a family-run jewellery shop. She has deep-rooted traditional values and will go to any extent to protect her family. She has grown up listening to and living by Agrasen Maharaja’s four core principles that have helped navigate various life problems. She shares a unique and beautiful bond with him as her guide, philosopher, and friend.

Sameer Dharamadhikari as Agrasen Maharaja

Agrasen Maharaja laid the foundation of the Agrawal community of traders and, through his ideologies and teachings, helped the community prosper. Genda is an ardent devotee of Agrasen Maharaja, and through her faith, conquers various challenges in her life.

Akshay Mhatre as Genda’s Husband, Varun Agarwal

Varun is Genda’s husband and the Agarwal family’s youngest and most pampered son. He is the Agarwal’s family’s ‘Ankhon ka tara’. Varun is a very easy-going person who avoids taking any tension. He would rather spend time pampering himself or playing video games than doing some work. He loves getting pampered and wants his wife to take good care of him. Varun takes immense pride in his father’s family business, and he feels that it is enough for him to lead a comfortable luxurious life without working outside.

Sai Ballal as Genda’s father-in-law, Kundan Agarwal

Kundan Agarwal is a businessman who owns Agarwal & Sons – a family-run jewellery shop. He has two sons, Manish and Varun. Kundan is a family man and is always concerned about the well-being of his children and his family. Along with family, he also holds dear his jewellery-making business, passed down the generations. Understandably he wants his sons to take over the reins of his business. He is assertive and has a certain set of beliefs that cannot be wronged.

Archana Mittal as Genda’s mother-in-law, Anuradha Agarwal

Anuradha is a homemaker whose aim is to keep the family values upright. She shares a loving bond with her husband, Kundan Agarwal and runs the household. She wishes to see her sons prosper and become businessmen like their father and her daughters-in-law take care of the family like her. She sticks to her traditional belief system and does not believe in changing with time.

Vishal Nayak as Genda’s brother-in-law, Manish Agarwal

Manish is Kundan Agarwal’s eldest son and his biggest hope for taking over the reins of the family business. He is well-educated, ambitious and modern, inclined towards a corporate job than joining the family business. Manish is a family man and respects his father’s business. However, deep down, he is very ambitious and wants to make a name for himself. But his father cannot understand his dreams and aspirations, which leads him to rebel.

Kenisha Bhardwaj as Genda’ sister-in-law, Nisha Agarwal

Nisha is Manish’s wife and Genda’s jaithani. She is a jovial person who lights up the house with her cheerfulness. Nisha belongs to a small town and has big dreams and aspirations. She is very supportive of her husband’s ambitions.

Vivaan Shah as Genda’s nephew, Shivam Agarwal

Shivam Agarwal is sweet, chirpy, and his grandfather Kundan Agarwal’s (Sai Ballal) favourite. The whole family loves him, but he has a special corner in his heart for his Chachi Genda, who narrates Agrasen Maharaja’s stories.

Yamini Singh as Genda’s mother, Santosh

Santosh is Genda’s mother, and like every mother, she is always worried about her daughter’s future and wants the best for her. She is well aware of her daughter’s abilities and her unwavering faith in Agrasen Maharaja.

Tune in to Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki premiering tonight at 9:00 pm only on &TV and airing every Monday to Friday!