Aakash Aath Launches A New Mega – Yuganayak Swami Vivekananda

– The Biographical Journey Of Swami Ji To Be Aired From 6th June, 2022 –

Kolkata, June, 2022: Aakash Aath, one of the most popular regional general entertainment channels, today announced the launch of another mega serial, Yuganayak Swami Vivekananda. Ms Eshita Surana Poddar & Ms Priyanka Surana Bardia, Directors, Aakash Aath along with the entire star cast of the serial including, Master Safalya Debnath (Young Vivekananda), Kanyakumari Chanda (Bhubaneshwari), Tirtho Mullick (Biswanath), Bodhisatta Majumdar (Durgaprasad), Mr Sushanta Bose, Director and Mr Rakesh Ghosh, Script & Dialogue Writer were present at the launch.

“Swami Vivekananda remains an eminent figure, and no word is needed to describe his bravery and fearless approach towards challenges. After the huge success of Jagat Janani Maa Sarada, we decided to make a biographical mega serial on the life of Swami Ji. A detailed study was conducted by our research team before embarking on the project. This is a tribute from Aakash Aath on the 125th foundation day celebrations of Belur Math. We are hopeful that the devotees of Swami Ji and the audience would appreciate our efforts and love watching Yuganayak Swami Vivekananda”, said Ms Eshita Surana Poddar & Ms Priyanka Surana Bardia, Directors, Aakash Aath.

The first phase of the story revolves around young Vivekananda and the interesting events from his childhood. The second phase of the story will be Vivekananda growing up and meeting Thakur Ramkrishna Paramhansa Deb. The later part of the story will showcase how after Ramkrishna Deb’s death Vivekananda renounced the world and became a monk, adopting the name ‘Swami Vivekananda’.

‘Yuganayak Swami Vivekananda’ will be aired on Aakash Aath from 6th June, 2022, every Monday to Saturday at 7 pm.

Apart from this devotional mega, on the same day Aakash Aath family will be presenting before their viewers another new teleserial titled ‘Tomaay Hridmajhare Raakhbo’ which is directed by Mr Sajal Bose. It will be telecasted on every Monday to Saturday at 07:30pm.