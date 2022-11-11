AAO NXT comes with a Gush of Fresh Content

Bhubaneswar 11th November: After receiving a number of national awards for the renowned Odia movie Four, Odisha’s first independent OTT platform ‘AAO NXT’ starts the journey of its upcoming web series with the release of its first teaser on 9th November 2022, Wednesday. The teaser since its release has been continuing to gain a good number of views with each passing hour.

The second teaser of the series is expected to be released on 13th November, followed by the trailer release by 17th of this month. The leading star cast of the series includes Actor Manoj Mishra who is playing the role of the protagonist, Anthony, along with Actor Partha Sarathi Ray who will be seen as a law-abiding police officer. The other star cast includes Choudhry Bikash Das, Jay Prakash Das, Sonali Sarmistha, and Dev.