Aarambh’ 22 rocks the city of Bengaluru with a myriad of electrifying performances

Bengaluru witnessed the biggest extravaganza since the pandemic as Aarambh 2022 rocked the city with a myriad of electrifying performances. Organized by KidsChaupal, an ed-tech start-up that aims at honing the skills of children, Aarambh is an annual cultural event that aims at giving wings to the dreams of aspiring young dancers out there and helping them take their first step toward a successful dance career.

Speaking about Aarambh 2022, Mr. Devendra Jaiswal & Mr. Dhiraj Singh, the co-founders of KidsChaupal said: “It is a celebration of the progress that has been made by the efforts of millions to overcome the traumatic experiences of Covid-19 and a reminder that there is still much more left to be accomplished.”

Among the diplomats and dignitaries attending the event were Dr. Amit Nagpal, President, Bloggers Alliance, veteran Bollywood writer, director, and actor Mr. Karan Razdan, renowned Kannada film director Mr. P. Sheshadri,National Flim Award Winner, Ms. Tammy Ben-Haim, Consul General of Israel to South India, and Mr. Alfonso Tagliaferri, Consul General of Italy in Bengaluru.

KidsChaupal is also one of the pioneer Indian companies that developed a live learning platform. Mainstream education focuses more on academia, but skill training, which focuses on identifying, training, and nurturing talent in any desired field, will help the students to be confident and job-ready. To accomplish this, KidsChaupal has come up with a model of various curriculums for developing the skills of kids at the schooling level. The model developed is a result of years of research conducted by experts in every field. It promotes a holistic view of skill development throughout the curriculum.

Sharing his larger vision, Mr. Jaiswal & Mr. Singh added: “In a world where our daily lives are intrinsically intertwined with technology, exposure to performing arts will assist children in their holistic development. We are in the process of coming up with various holistic development offerings in Theatre, Music, and Dance and I believe that this is just the beginning. India is a hub of talent and if nurtured in the right direction, we will be able to make it the ‘Skill Capital of the world’ and give a bright future to the generations to come.”

A major highlight of Aarambh 2022 was the spellbinding dance performance featuring Tisya Singh. On the occasion, her upcoming novel was also announced. Tisya, a multi-talented 16-year-old girl who already has so many achievements to her name at an age when kids are busy memorising the periodic table, is the brand ambassador of KidsChaupal. She is an inspiration for the kids of this generation who need to find a balance between their needs and wants to survive the demand in the coming years of the 21st century.