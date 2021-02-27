‘Aavartan’ Movie Special Screening by Filmmaker & Writer Durba Sahay

New Delhi: National Awards Winner producer Durba Sahay who is also known for writing & directing several Short Length films full of fresh fragrance and innovative ideas has recently produced and directed her first feature film AAVARTAN, A special screening was held in Delhi. The event took place at Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre this the opening event at Habitat Center post pandemic.

AAVARTAN has been selected at the 51st International Film Festival of India 2020, under Indian Panorama Feature Film section. The film covers four generations and shows how the journey of a teacher-disciple begins, evolves and ends, and how a new cycle begins again. The motive behind making this movie is to catch the attention of the youngsters who are forgetting their roots. The movie stars Sushma Seth, Padmashri Shovana Narayan, Sunit Razdan, Mrinalini & Gurjeet Singh Channi in vital roles.

The Eminent guest attended the event were Actor Jayshree Arora, K L Ganju, Consul General (Hony.) of the Republic of Union of the Comoros, Shalini Goel and Dr Suresh Goel, IFS retd, former DG, ICCR, Vidyun Singh and Suneet Tandon, Sushma Singhvi, Social Activist, Naresh Kapuria to name a few…