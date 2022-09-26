Abhishek Bachchan Celebrates Navratri In Hatke Fashion

This Navratri, Abhishek Bachchan has decided to celebrate the occasion in a hatke fashion. The star took to Instagram to share a video wearing a suave Bomber Jacket that cycles through the nine colors of Navratri. The Bollywood star has made no bones about his love for jackets in the past and this blend of fashion and culture has got his fans raving.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ci9PZhBDOw0/

Celebrating Navratri in this fashion is Abhishek’s way of getting in touch with his Bengali side. Interestingly, with a Bengali fashion icon for a mother like Jaya Bachchan, it is no surprise that the superstar has taken this unique route to celebrate the 9 Days Of Durga Maa. Watch this space for more!