ABP News’ ‘SaasBahuAurSaazish,’ the most popular entertainment show in the Hindi News genre, completes 18 years of sheer dominance

ABP News’ undisputed number one entertainment show in the Hindi News genre, ‘SaasBahuAurSaazish’ (SBS) turned 18 today. The show was the first such experiment, in the television news industry, to feature ‘behind the scenes’ world of television entertainment.SBShas earned a special place in the hearts of all entertainment enthusiasts over the years by combining the finest of news and entertainment both on and behind the camera, to deliver a superior and wholesome viewing experience.

It was the male viewershipwhich traditionally dominated news viewing in the early 2000’s. Females typically viewed GECs because of social and psychological conventions. ‘SaasBahuAurSaazish’ on ABP News turned out to be a ground-breaking show which presented women as new TG to the news viewership and genre.

In the last two decades, the entertainment industry has evolved dramatically. And since the inception of OTT, consumers have had a wealth of options to choose from. However, SBS has managed to evolve with the changing times while maintaining its popularity and undisputed leadership position.

Over the years many channels have attempted to replicate this format, but none have been able to match SBS’s popularity and fan base. The fact that its anchor, Aditi Arora Sawant, has been hostingthe show for past 18 years, speaksvolumes about the kind of adulation the audiences have for her and for the show.

Commenting on SBS’s 18 years journey, Avinash Pandey, CEO of ABP Network, said: “SaasBahuAurSaazish has remained successful throughout the years due to fact that the audiences have been able to engage with the content on a personal level. The fun-filled and light-hearted content presented byAditi Arora Sawant has kept the audiences asking for more. Kudos to the entire SBS team for masterfully navigating the show for the last 18 years. It shows that an old show can continue to lead the genre if the content is innovative and original. I am also grateful to our audiences for their continued support.”