ABP Studios’ debut film Karkhanisanchi Waari wins three Marathi Filmfare awards

Mumbai, 2nd April, 2022: ABP Studios’ co-produced Marathi film, Karkhanisanchi Waari (Ashes on a Road Trip) has won the prestigious Marathi Filmfare Award for Best Picture. Mangesh Joshi received the Best Director Award, and Geetanjali Kulkarni received the Best Supporting Actor Female Award for the film.

This is an apt recognition of the splendid work that the dynamic team at ABP Studios is capable of. The film was nominated in nine categories: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor (Amey Wagh), Best Supporting Actress (Geetanjali Kulkarni), Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Music Album, Best Background Score and Best Production Design.

The film is a comical, touching drama of a dysfunctional ‘last united family of Pune,’ and it takes a lighthearted look at mortality. The plot of the film is squeezed into a Maruti Omni on a road trip from Pune to Pandharpur to fulfil the beloved family patriarch’s final wishes.

After gaining praise and admiration from international cinema critics, the film was previously invited to renowned screenings in New York, Los Angeles, Shanghai, Toronto, Stuttgart, and London. At the Tokyo International Film Festival, it was named one of the top five films. The film was also screened at the Indian Panorama section of the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which took place in Goa on January 23rd, 2021.