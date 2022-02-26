ABP Studios’ historical docu-series ‘Mukhyamantri’ premieres exclusively on Hoichoi

Kolkata, 26th February, 2022: ABP Studios’ produced docu-series – ‘Mukhyamantri’ premiered on the Bengali on-demand video streaming platform – Hoichoi on 25th February, 2022. The docu-series is skillfully directed by the famous Bengali director – Indranil Roychowdhury. With an eye for detail, he has woven this series with immense courage and coherence. The docu-series is presented by Pratik Dutta and Shaoli Chattopadhyay.

Through this docu-series, ABP Studios aims at introducing the layman to the effervescent landscape of Bengal politics. It’s a way of analyzing Bengal’s modern political history through the eyes of the state’s eight Chief Ministers.

ABP Studios explains that many of the difficulties that characterize modern-day West Bengal are entrenched in the recent and distant past in ways that we rarely comprehend. While the common man tries to understand it through the lens of daily news, they rarely obtain a clear picture of the events that led to today’s difficulties and challenges. Hence, an in-depth examination and dissection of Bengal’s former and current political environment becomes important to navigate through the intriguing events that took place over the years, which led to the formation of the mighty West Bengal as we know it today.

Indranil Roychowdhury has produced and directed multiple award-winning films over a period of 25 years of his career. His renowned production company Flipbook produced Indranil’s first full-length feature film Phoring in the year 2013. The film went on to be awarded the Best Work In Progress project In FilmBazar Goa, The Vincent Ward Prize, in the Asian New Talents Awards in the Shanghai International Film Festival. Moreover, his noteworthy work includes – ‘Tapanbabu’, ‘Ekti Bangali Bhooter Goppo’, ‘Bhalobashar Shohor’ and ‘The Lovely Mrs. Mukherjee.’

Furthermore, ABP Studios is also collaborating with emerging national and international talent, as well as National Award-winning writers and filmmakers, to realize their larger aim of bringing local stories to a worldwide audience. They are also excited about developing and presenting content from its recent acquisitions in adventure, horror, and crime drama genres.