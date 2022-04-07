Actor Sai Ketan Rao plays a hilarious Geeky Uday role to the hilt in the Telugu comedy movie ‘Pellikuturu party’!

Hyderabad, April 2022: Actor Sai Ketan Rao, who won millions of hearts with his television show ‘Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali’, on Star Plus, dons a hilarious role of Geeky Uday, in the Telugu comedy movie, Pellikuturu Party, due for release on May 20th, 2022. The movie directed by Aparna Malladi is bought by North Star.

The role of Geeky Uday portrays a frustrated guy. Though he has everything in life, he is always frustrated with the feeling of having nothing. Geeky Uday is surrounded by 4 of his cousins, all girls, adding to the drama. His attitude and behaviour are comical and leave the audience in splits. The role showcases Sai Ketan Rao maturing into a versatile actor, with the ability to easily connect with the movie buffs.

On his role in a South film, Sai Ketan Rao says, I don’t differentiate the film industry based on language or any other factor. I think as a member of the entertainment industry we should be on the verge of making pan India films that are suitable to all audiences of India irrespective of language. As a country, we should strive to make a much bigger mark around the globe with our craft of filmmaking. I hope in the coming future we will start making pan world films as well.

The engineer-turned-actor has no qualms in switching to the small screen. After MHRW he is focusing on many interesting roles which would challenge his acting abilities and bring out the best in him.