Actor Vinita Chatterjee creates history, becomes the First Female Indian Artist to launch an Original Music Video in the Metaverse

Kolkata, 18 February 2022: Disney and Star TV Lead Actress, Singer, Rapper & Bengal’s favourite “Mem Bou” Vinita Chatterjee becomes the first Female Indian Artist to Launch an Original Music Video in the Metaverse. She is also the First Bengali Actor-Singer-Rapper in the world of Metaverse. The song “Love You Mom” is the debut English song of Vinita Chatterjee, a journalist turned Metaverse evangelist. Vinita is also the lyricist, composer, and singer of the song. The song is also available on Vinita’s YouTube channel “Vinnie Diaries” (youtu.be/pES61Agsb60).



Vinita is also the First Female Bengali Rapper in the World with her viral Rap song “Apna Time Aagaya” featured on the top global platforms like Spotify, Itunes, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. Vinita Chatterjee now joins the esteemed club of international artists like Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Marshmello, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Snoop Dogg, Lady Gaga, and even our very own Daler Mehndi who have performed in the Metaverse. Her music video was launched in the Metaverse on 12th February 2022 (youtu.be/RDYizbKEP6c).

x

“This song has a universal appeal and I hope it will touch everyone’s heart. Also, this song is very close to my heart and dedicated to my mother, an ex-army veteran who served the nation for over 40 years, in the ministry of defence”, says Vinita, regarding the launch of her debut English song in the Metaverse.

This song is launched on the Metaverse Platform NextMeet. The Founder and CEO of NextMeet, Pushpak Kypuram said, “NextMeet is really excited for enabling the first Indian music video launch by a female Indian artist. It’s the start of an era in which the music industry is embracing Metaverse, where artists can reach across the globe and interact with a live audience in real-time”.

Vinita is a well-known face of Indian Television, renowned for the Bengali serial called “Mem Bou”. Interestingly, she hails from the royal family of Maharaja Krishna Chandra Ray of Bengal. So not only a Disney princess or Bengal’s “Mem Sahib”, she seems to be a real-life princess too.