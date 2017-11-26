In the 48th International Film Festival of India day three of open forum belonged to the discussion on ‘Are Actors Losing Control due to Changing Technologies?’ Pierre Assouline, French Filmmaker, Shyam G K filmmaker from Bengaluru, Swastik Chaudhary, Odia Filmmaker, Amartya Bhattcharya, Bengali filmmaker and Deb Kamal Ganguly, Faculty, FTII participated in the discussion.

Amartya Bhattcharaya in his opening remark said that actor must not take control over cinema. Performing art is very primary because technology is never a replacement for human feelings. While narrating the experience about film making Mr Bhattcharaya said that, he completed a film ‘Benaras-the unexplored attachments’ with DSLR Camera and that won National Cinematography award. Further, he expressed that, abuse of the technology is main challenge & not the use of technology.

Deb Kamal Ganguly, Faculty, FTII said that in the film important aspect is ‘acting’ technology is supplementary part of film. We have replaced the voice of actors long ago but not emotions and sentiments, which we see onscreen is ‘profilmic reality’ means we see what happens in front of the camera. ‘Idea of stardom’ changes every decade, said Mr Ganguly.

French filmmaker Pierre Assouline expressed his views on technology. He said that new technologies are the means to control commercial cinema. Cinema is not for highlighting an actor but to tell the story.

Swastik chaudhary, Oriya filmmaker said that there is always an opportunity to break conventions. Shyam G K filmmaker from Bengaluru also participated in the open forum discussion.

